Bob Arum says Ryan Garcia defeats Tank Davis “decisively”

Bob Arum says he feels that Ryan Garcia is a more talented fighter than Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis and beats him “decisively” when that fight happens.

Arum thinks that Tank Davis’ management at Mayweather Promotions isn’t going to let him fight Ryan Garcia (23-0, 19 KOs) because it’s a fight that they’re not sure Gervonta can win.

According to Arum, Tank’s management is following the Floyd Mayweather Jr mode of promotion by matching him against beatable opposition to eventually build up for a big fight in the future.

In other words, they’re not going to put Tank Davis in with Ryan Garcia because the reward for the fight isn’t worth the risk at this point. Once the fight gets big enough between those two, then it’s possible Mayweather Promotions might allow Gervonta to take the match with Ryan.

“There are other fighters in the lightweight division that would make major matches like Ryan Garcia and Tank Davis if they were available,” said Bob Arum to Fighthype.

“I think the lightweight division is really loaded with talent. Between Tank and Ryan Garcia? I think the public would win because it would be a good fight.

“Again, I don’t see that fight happening; that’s the truth. I just don’t see it happening, but again, if the fight did happen, it’s a good fight. It’s hard at this point to really pick the winner.

“Each guy is valuable to their company,” said Arum when asked why we won’t see Ryan Garcia vs. Gervonta Davis fight. “It’s very, very hard to get a company to take a risky fight unless the reward is really big.

“I don’t see the reward being that big. Look at Floyd’s career. Floyd was really content to take easier fights to build to a major fight where he made a lot of money, and that plan, as I see it, is what they’re [Mayweather Promotions] laying out for Tank Davis.

“There’s nothing wrong with that, but I don’t think they would put Davis in at this point with [Ryan] Garcia because it’s a fight that they’re not sure of winning.

“I like Garcia,” said Arum when asked who wins Ryan vs. Tank Davis fight. “It’s hard to say stoppage. I think Garcia wins decisively. I think he has more talent, and he’s the naturally bigger guy,” said Arum.