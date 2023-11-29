Bob Arum Says He’d like To Make A Josh Taylor – Manny Pacquiao Fight

Last week, former unified 140 pound champ Josh Taylor spoke of his mind being made up as far as him moving up to the welterweight division. Taylor, last seen being beaten by Teofimo Lopez back in June, this the sole loss on the Scot’s pro record, spoke of wanting three fights next year and of his aim to become a two-weight world champion.

Now, in speaking with ProBox TV, Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum said he wants to make a fight between Taylor and all-time great Manny Pacquiao. Pac-Man, who turns 45 next month, is very much interested in boxing at the next Olympics, but Arum says money continues to be a big factor as far as Manny wanting to fight again, and Arum said he thinks Pacquiao would be interested in taking a fight with former champ Taylor, 19-1(13).

“I don’t know who we’re going to match him [Taylor] with, but he’ll be back. He’s a terrific fighter; great kid, and he’ll be back during the first four months of 2024,” Arum said. “A guy I’d like to get for Taylor is Pacquiao. I think that’s be a good fight, at a catchweight or maybe at 147. I think that’s a fight that Pacquiao would be interested in. Yes, he loves doing it [fighting]; he spends an awful lot of money, spending for office president. He’s a very wealthy guy, Pacquiao, but Manny would like to continue his career for at least another year or two. [Money is] the reason they all come back.”

A Taylor-Pacquiao fight is not exactly one that would have sprung to mind, yet Arum has put it out there now. How much does Pacquiao, 62-8-2(39) even know about Taylor? Would Manny be interested in a non-title fight at this stage of his career? Will Pacquiao really go into the Olympics instead of taking another pro fight?

For Taylor, a fight with Pac-Man would present him with the opportunity to knock off a living legend, but what would the fight really offer Pacquiao, aside from, maybe a decent enough payday? Again, not an obvious match up at all.

Would YOU like to see Pacquiao return to fight Taylor?