Bob Arum High On Keyshawn Davis: “I’d Favour Keyshawn Over Anybody In The Lightweight Division Right Now”

Unbeaten Keyshawn Davis gets the biggest test of his pro career thus far tonight as he also gets his first shot at becoming a world champion. The 25-year-old will, as we know, challenge Denys Berinchyk, 19-0(9), for the Ukrainian’s WBO lightweight title and a win would perhaps set up some massive 135-pound fights for him down the road. Promoter Bob Arum has gone as far as to say he would back Davis, 12-0(8), over “anybody in the lightweight division right now.”

Now that’s saying something, especially when we know there are some superb fighters currently operating at 135 pounds, including Gervonta “Tank” Davis, Shakur Stevenson, and, if he comes back to the box again, the great Vasiliy Lomachenko. Speaking with The Ring, the Top Rank boss said he doesn’t think Loma will be as great as he was before, while Arum also said that Lomachenko, in his opinion, was a better fighter as a featherweight and a super-featherweight compared to at lightweight.

“I’d favor Keyshawn over anybody in the lightweight division right now,” Arum told The Bible of Boxing. “Including Lomachenko. I don’t think Lomachenko, if he comes back, will be as great as he was before. And remember, Lomachenko was never really big enough as a lightweight. He was better at featherweight and junior lightweight. So yes, I think Keyshawn is better than anybody in the lightweight division.”

Maybe Davis will go on to make plenty of fans agree with Arum, but in time, not right now. After all, Davis hasn’t beaten Berinchyk yet, and some astute judges think Berinchyk, though he is the older man by some margin at age 36, could win tonight. That would certainly knock Davis back some (and perhaps make Arum look a little silly). So, let’s wait and see how Davis looks tonight, let’s see if he can get the win.

One active fighter who will no doubt disagree strongly with what Arum has had to say is Cuba’s Andy Cruz. Cruz, unbeaten at 5-0(2) right now, scored multiple wins over Davis when they boxed as amateurs. Cruz is absolutely positive he would beat Davis again should they meet at the pro level. Eddie Hearn, who promotes Cruz, says this fight is the biggest one out there for Davis should he win that WBO title tonight.

For sure, the current 135 pound division is very talent-rich, and there are some potentially great matchups to be made over the coming months.