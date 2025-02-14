Derek Chisora Picks Joe Joyce To Defeat Dillian Whyte

Derek Chisora is the perfect person to ask for a pick on who wins the upcoming fight between Dillian Whyte and Joe Joyce. Chisora has twice rumbled with Whyte, losing both bruising encounters, while “War” defeated Joyce last year, this in another exciting slugfest. Now, speaking with Talk Sport, Chisora – who is looking around for a suitable dance partner for his planned 50th and out fight – gave his pick for the April 5th winner.

“That’s going to be a good fight,” Chisora said of Joyce Vs. Whyte. “The winner of Joe Joyce-Dillian Whyte will fight the winner of Lawrence Okolie-Richard Riakporhe. My money is on Joe Joyce; he’s got something to prove.”

For many fans, the April fight between 39-year-old Joyce, currently 16-3(15), and 36-year-old Whyte, who is currently 31-3(21), is pretty much a pick ’em fight and a guaranteed war. It’s interesting that Chisora says the winner here will go on to fight the winner of the Okolie-Riakporhe fight, which will take place on the same card on April 5. Some inside info from Chisora?

The April 5 all-heavyweight card really is one to look forward to, and Chisora is right when he says the headline fight will be a good one. The Okolie-Riakporhe grudge match could also prove to be something special. And if Chisora is right, and the two winners will then fight later this year, there will be even more for all four fighters in the two headline fights to shoot for.

If Joyce does beat Whyte, does he do it by KO or stoppage, or will the three scoring officials be needed? Joyce, meanwhile, will box on March 1st, this against 40 year old Patrick Korte of Germany. Korte is 22-4-1(18) and against “The Juggernaut” he will be taking a big step up in class and most people do think this one will be a routine fight for Joyce. Still, anything can happen when two big guys collide.

An upset win, though it would be great for Korte, would perhaps ruin another all-British heavyweight rumble that could become one of the most fun fights of the year.