Bivol vs. Zurdo Ramirez – tonight’s live results from Abu Dhabi

Undefeated contender Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez is getting his opportunity to fight for a world title tonight against WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol in a contest that will shape the 175-lb division.

Bivol vs. Ramirez will take place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE, and will be streamed live on DAZN, with the event starting at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Boxing 247 will give live updates & results below of the action on tonight’s Bivol-Zurdo card on DAZN.

Bivol-Ramirez undercard

Chantelle Cameron vs. Jessica McCaskill

Shavkat Rakhimov vs. Zelfa Barrett

Galal Yafai vs. Gohan Rodriguez

Kal Yafai vs. Jerald Paclar

Sultan Al Nuaimi vs. Sohaib Haque

Aqib Fiaz vs. Diego Valtierra

Campbell Hatton vs. Denis Bartos

Fahad Al Bloushi vs. Irakli Shariashvili

It’s now or never for the 31-year-old Ramirez, who has waited three years for this opportunity. He may not get another chance if he loses in an especially one-sided fight, as many boxing fans are predicting will happen.

Golden Boy Promotions are counting on Ramirez (44-0, 30 KOs) winning against Bivol and becoming the next star by defeating IBF, WBC & WBO light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev next year to become the undisputed champ at 175.

“I give Zurdo Ramirez a lot of credit for getting this far,” said Chris Mannix to DAZN Boxing’s JABS. “He’s a former 168-pound champion; he’s undefeated at light heavyweight, he showed great power since moving up in weight, but he hasn’t fought anybody.

“It’s not his fault. These are the people that the WBA sanctioning body has put in front of him and said, ‘You have to beat these guys to get the shot at Dmitry Bivol,’ but he hasn’t fought anyone even close to the level of Bivol. I think Bivol is going to win a wide decision,” said Mannix.

“Bivol has the resume. He’s fought the monsters, and he’s coming off the biggest fight of his career against Canelo, so he has the momentum,” said Sergio Mora.

“Ramirez, like you said, is an excellent fighter with over 40 fights, and they’ve been moving him nicely. He’s had some tough wins, but yeah, you can’t compare resumes, but I think he’s going to be motivated for this fight.

“Think about it. Ramirez has always wanted to fight Canelo. He’s not going to fight Canelo, but he can beat the man that just beat Canelo. So there’s motivation on Ramirez’s side, but like I said, it’s going to come down to footwork.

“Bivol is the epitome of a ring general. He knows how to maintain that distance and frustrate a fighter like Ramirez. It goes to the distance, but I like Dmitry Bivol,” said Mora.

“Let’s play devil’s advocate for a minute. Bivol is the more skilled fighter, but as we said, Ramirez is likely going to be the significantly bigger man. How does he use that size to his advantage?” said Mannix.

“He’s not going to pin down Bivol, but if he can catch him to the body puncher, and he’s a volume puncher. So he throws a lot of them,” said Mora.

“So if he ever does get Bivol in the corner, if he ever does get them periodically, dig down to the body. If he can hurt Bivol to the body, then yes, Ramirez absolutely can get a stoppage here or at least win a decision if he can get those knockdowns, but he has to hurt Bivol.

“If he’s going to hurt him, it’s going to be to the body or the uppercuts, but he has to get on the inside,” said Mora.

“I’m glad Ramirez is getting this opportunity, but he’s getting it against one of the skilled fighters in the world and a fighter with a lot of momentum fresh off that win over Canelo,” said Mannix.