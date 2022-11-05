Morrell vs. Yerbossynuly – tonight’s live results from Minneapolis

Former Cuban amateur star David Morrell will defend his WBA ‘regular’ super middleweight title tonight against the upset-minded mandatory Aidos Yerbossynuly live on SHOWTIME Championship bout at The Armory in Minneapolis.

The card begins at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. PT.

Morrell, 24, is excited about fighting in front of his fans at his adopted new home in Minneapolis, Minnesota, facing the unbeaten Kazakh Yerbossynuly (16-0, 11 KOs) in the main event on SHOWTIME.

Boxing 247 will be giving live updates & results of the Morrell vs. Yerbossynuly card below:

Julian ‘J-Rock’ Williams (28-3-1, 16 KOs) snapped a two-fight losing streak with an eight round unanimous decision over veteran Rolando Mansilla (18-12-1, 8 KOs).

Williams dominated the fight with his hard shots and better skills, but he couldn’t get Mansilla out of there despite his superior boxing pedigree. The scores were 80-81, 79-72, and 79-72.

Mansilla was penalized in round five for losing his mouthpiece repeatedly.

The victory for J-Rock was his first since his 12 round decision over Jarrett Hurd in 2019. Since that fight, J-Rock had lost to Jeison Rosario and Vladimir Hernandez.

Light welterweight prospect Kent Cruz (16-0-3, 10 KOs) and Enriko Gogokhia (13-0-2, 8 KOs) fought to an eight round draw. This was the seccond draw between them since earlier this year in February. The scores were 76-76, 76-76, and 78-74 for Gogokhia.

Tonight’s Morrell vs. Yerbossynuly fight is expected to have a lot of fireworks, as Morrell and Yerbossynuly are knockout punchers who look to obliterate their opponents. With the way that Morrell attacks his foes, he’s going to force Yerbossynuly to fight whether he likes it or not.

A win tonight for Morrell could lead to him facing David Benavidez in an important fight to try and get a shot against undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez.

The 24-year-old Morrell comes into tonight’s fight with recent wins over Kalvin Henderson, Alantez Fox, Mario Abel Cazares, and Mike Gavronski.

It’s hard to know how good Morrell is at this point in his career because he hasn’t faced anyone good enough to test him adequately. If Morrell can get past Yerbossynuly tonight, we’ll see whether he can handle Benavidez next year.

Complete card:

David Morrell Jr vs. Aidos Yerbossynuly

Jeison Rosario vs. Brian Mendoza

Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs. Nathaniel Gallimore

Andre Dirrell vs. Yunieski Gonzalez

Julian Williams vs. Rolando Mansilla

Kent Cruz vs. Enriko Gogokhia

The seven-year pro, Yerbossynuly, has recent victories over Lennox Allen, Issah Samir, Nuhu Lawal, and Omar Garcia. Yerbossynuly, 30, is in the same boat as Morrell in that he’s not fought anyone notable during his career to show whether he’s for real or not.

Tonight, we’ll find out if Yerbossynuly has the goods to deal with a good fighter or if he’s just another guy with an inflated resume.

“I’m a hunter. I like hunting, and it’s part of our culture. It’s hunting season right now in Kazakhstan, but I’m here in the United States, and I’m here to hunt Morrell and bring that belt home,” said Yerbossynuly.

“There is nothing about David Morrell Jr. that concerns me. There’s nothing special about him. I think that we are evenly matched fighters, but the difference on Saturday night will be that I’m the smarter fighter, and I want it more.

“I’m definitely coming to stop Morrell in this fight. I’m here to get the belt,” said Yerbossynuly.