Ryan Garcia Not Broken, But Which Version Will Fight?

Bill Haney doesn’t view Ryan Garcia as a broken fighter heading into his fight against Devin Haney on April 20th. What Bill isn’t sure is which version of Ryan (24-1, 20 KOs) will show up for his fight against WBC light welterweight champion Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) on DAZN PPV at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

He feels that his one loss to Gervonta Davis doesn’t mean that he’s no longer the fighter he once was because if he ruined from that defeat, his match against Devin wouldn’t be happening.

The Unpredictability Factor

“You can’t be broken off of one performance. That’s why everybody is here. If he was a broken fighter, this fight wouldn’t be happening,” said Bill Haney to the media when asked if Ryan Garcia is a “broken fighter” after today’s Los Angeles press conference to promote his April 20th fight against WBC light welterweight champion Devin Haney on DAZN PPV.

“He’s a fighter that we’re not sure which Ryan is going to show up. We’ve seen glimpses of something that is really great, and then we’ve seen times, it wasn’t what we thought it was. It’ll be interesting on April 20th.

Motivation and The Personal Grudge

“Maybe all this fuel and other stuff will bring out this guy that, unfortunately, we lost to throw times that I got to take serious. We sure would like to [break Ryan] after all what them and their family has said,” said Bill.

It definitely got personal, and Bill and Devin were the ones that made it that way today. Haney was right away claiming Ryan was using coke, and implying that he had a drug problem. Bill then went after Ryan’s dad for wearing a toupee. That was hitting below the belt, and it wasn’t funny.

You could see that Henry was hurt by that comment, and Bill continued to pour it on, getting away from the purpose of the press conference. Instead of Bill helping his son, Devin, promote his fight with Ryan, he made it about him and Henry, wasting valuable time. If you’re the promoters for the April 20th event, you had to have been alarmed at how Bill and Devin ruined the press conference.

The Haneys were the ones that made it personal and took away the fun that was present at the New York press conference this week. That one was more friendly, less cruel, and almost WWE fun. Today’s press conference had a lot of meanness from Devin and Bill towards Ryan and Henry Garcia, and it didn’t have to be that way.

“It’s no longer business. It got personal, and that’s a careful like that you’ve got to walk like with us, where we’ve kind of got personal. We have to rear it back and what we attempted to do and be more business about the fight. But once again, it got personal. So you got to be careful with that,” said Bill.