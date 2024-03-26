Beterbiev vs. Bivol: Power & Pressure Key to Victory

British light heavyweight Dan Azeez feels that IBF/WBC/WBO 175-lb champ Artur Beterbiev can win on June 1st if WBA belt-holder Dmitry Bivol can’t take his pressure and power in their undisputed championship clash in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Azeez has sparred the unbeaten Beterbiev (20-0, 20 KOs) before and noted that even with 20-oz gloves, he’s still powerful. He notes that with the pressure Beterbiev applies, the ring gets smaller as the rounds go on, where there’s no escape.

Dan believes Bivol (22-0, 11 KOs) can win, but it’ll come down to whether he can take Beterbiev’s power because he will get hit in this fight. Even with Bivol’s excellent movement, he won’t be able to avoid being nailed repeatedly by Beterbiev.

In Bivol’s last fight in December against Lyndon Arthur, he was hurt in the eighth round, and he appeared timid for the last four rounds, fighting defensively. Bivol’s work rate dropped dramatically, and he didn’t want to mix it up with Arthur.

Beterbiev’s Deceptive Power

“This guy wears 20 oz [gloves], and you figure there’s more padding, but there’s actually more force because it’s bigger gloves,” said Dan Azeez to the Pro Boxing Fans YouTube channel, talking about sparring with Artur Beterbiev.

“That’s a great fight, I’m looking forward to it,” Azeez said about the Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol clash on June 1st in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. “I think Bivol can win, and I think Beterbiev can win.

Bivol has the technical skills to win this fight, but the major question is, can he avoid getting caught by Beterbiev? Although Bivol is faster and a better combination puncher, he’s still hittable, especially when he shells up against the ropes.

We saw him do this against Arthur and Canelo Alvarez, and he’s a sitting duck when he does that. It would be a mistake for Bivol to fight with his back against the ropes against Beterbiev because the chances of him connecting with a knockout blow would be high.

Can Bivol Handle the Heat?

If Bivol can take the power, take the pressure, I think can do a job, but if he can’t, it’s going in Beterbiev’s favor.

“As the rounds go, the ring gets smaller and smaller. It’s like the ring is going like [narrowing],” said Azeez on what it’s like to spar with Betebiev. “So, that’s what it is with him. It’s the pressure and the power, and he’s got boxing skills as well. I like Beterbiev. He lives clean.”