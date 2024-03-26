Devin Haney: The Real Deal And Ryan Garcia? Not So Much

Light welterweight contender Richardson Hitchins gives Devin Haney the edge for his maiden title defense of his WBC 140-lb belt against Ryan Garcia on April 20th on DAZN PPV.

Richardson, a know-it-all when it comes to the sport, feels that Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) is the better overall fighter skill-wise than Ryan (24-1, 20 KOs), and that will be the difference in their headliner clash next month at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The New Yorker Richardson rates the 25-year-old Garcia as an excellent talent with good power, but he sees Haney as having too much technical ability for him to handle.

Richardson said nothing about Ryan’s erratic behavior, lack of focus, or whether he believes he’ll make it to the April 20th fight without being pulled out.

That’s a concern many boxing fans have about Ryan due to his strange behavior, especially with the crying episodes and insane-sounding conspiracy theories he’s talked about.

Haney: The Boring Genius

“I think Devin is the better fighter, the way more skillful fighter,” Richardson Hitchins told Fighthype about the April 20th fight between WBC light welterweight champion Devin Haney and Ryan Garcia.

You can’t count out Ryan entirely in this fight because he still has the best left hook in the 140-lb division, and if he lands that punch on Haney’s chin, it’s going to send him to never-never land. With the kind of power that Ryan possesses in that left hook, he’ll stop Haney if he hits him flush.

“I think Ryan is good and talented, but Devin is overall the better boxer. Come fight night, I don’t see Devin struggling too much with Ryan, but I think it is a good fight,” said Richardson.

Hopefully, Haney doesn’t make it boring as he did in his last fight against Regis Prograis by using the Shakur-esque step-back move and clinching all night against Ryan. We’re talking pay-per-view, people.

This is PPV, and boxing fans won’t be happy if Devin makes the fight unwatchable by holding excessively and fighting in his usual safety-first style. Haney is technically great, but so boring and impossible to watch.

“I think it’s a great fight because of Ryan’s youth. He’s still has skills, he has talent, and he’s got power that can keep Devin on edge. It’s going to be a great fight, but I feel Devin is the smarter fighter,” said Richardson.