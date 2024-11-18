Beterbiev Pressing for Jake Paul Fight: Is He Clout Chasing?

Undisputed light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev (21-0, 20 KOs) replied to Jake Paul today, asking him if his response to his previous fight offer was an “acceptance or rejection.”

Beterbiev is wasting his time trying to get a fight against Jake because he’s only interested in fighting old, retired fighters or ones with little talent. Going up against Beterbiev would be a 100% slaughter, with Jake getting humiliated in a fight that would only last as long as the champion wanted it to.

Paul Showing ZERO Interest

Jake Paul’s initial response to Beterbiev’s call-out was one of glee, saying, “Top 5 pound-for-pound fighter in the world calling me out. Hahahahahaha. 4 years in, and I run this sport.”

Paul has a good system going, picking old fossils from the dinosaur age and making millions from his many followers on Instagram and YouTube, who are willing to purchase his events on PPV. Beterbiev doesn’t fit the mold of the type of fighters that Jake fights.

The YouTuber Paul (11-1, 7 KOs) has been given a title shot offer by the four-belt champion Beterbiev. However, it’s at a weight that Paul likely couldn’t squeeze down to even if he were interested because he’s a cruiserweight, and he bulked up to 227 lbs for his eight-rounder against 58-year-old Mike Tyson last Friday night in their headliner on Netflix.

Beterbiev seems serious about wanting to fight Jake, and it’s not about getting revenge for former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson’s one-sided loss to him last Friday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

This is more about Beterbiev wanting the fame and fortune that would come from a fight against Jake, who has a massive following on Instagram and YouTube, which makes him arguably more popular than the top boxing stars Canelo Alvarez, Anthony Joshua, and Tyson Fury.

Beterbiev fighting Jake would bring him a payday far bigger than what he would get, rematching Dmitry Bivol or fighting Jai Opetaia. The money and the publicity that Beterbiev would receive would give him a boost at this stage stage of his 11-year pro career.