Beterbiev-Bivol II: Fans Crave KO, Fear Trilogy, Want Benavidez Next

Many fans are pulling for Artur Beterbiev to successfully defend his undisputed light heavyweight championship against Dmitry Bivol on Saturday in their rematch because they don’t want to see a trilogy match between them.

(Credit: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing)

Fan Frustration

Beterbiev would be doing fans a big favor if he knocked out Bivol to take the judges out of play and keep Bivol’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, from complaining about the results again. Some fans believe the sole reason for the Beterbiev-Bivol rematch is because of the fuss that Hearn made over the results. The judges made the right decision by giving it to Beterbiev because he was the one doing all the fighting in the second half of the contest. Bivol had already given up.

Turki Alalshikh wants a third fight to happen next if Bivol (23-1, 12 KOs) wins, but the fans want to see the entertaining WBC mandatory David Benavidez get a shot. He has a much more exciting style than the highly technical Bivol, who has a dull hit-and-run style.

Ideally, Benavidez should be given a chance to fight whoever emerges victorious on Saturday night in the Beterbiev (21-0, 20 KOs) and Bivol clash. That’s not what Turki wants. The rematch is happening because of him.

Chris Mannix: “Dmitry, it’s been a long time since you were introduced as a title challenger. How do you feel going into this fight?” said Mannix during today’s public workouts for Bivol’s fight against undisputed light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev on Saturday night in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Dmitry Bivol: “It’s something new again. A challenger, new, fresh feelings. I like it.”

Mannix: “You went 12 hard rounds with Artur Beterbiev a few months ago. What did you learn from that experience?”

Bivol: “I learned that I don’t like to lose, and I want to win.”

Mannix: “You said you want to throw more punches in the ring on Saturday.”

Bivol: “Not only more punches. More movement, better speed, and more heavier punches.”

Mannix: “You felt his power for 12 rounds. Does that make you feel more prepared the next time around?”

Bivol: “It’s not about preparing for the power. It’s more about making yourself better and being ready for all situations in the ring.”

Mannix: “Do you think this fight will look a lot like the first fight, or are you expecting a very different one?”

Bivol: “I’m so excited like all the boxing fans for how it will be. That’s why it’s so interesting.”