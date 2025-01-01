Best of 2024: Boxing News 24/7 Hands Out Its Annual Awards!

BOXING NEWS 24/7 has crunched the numbers across hundreds of fights to identify boxing’s best fighters, fights, knockouts, and moments worthy of our annual “ESBY” awards. And, without further ado, here are our 2024 ESBY Honorees and Nominees:

FIGHTER OF THE YEAR, MALE

——————————–

🏆WINNER: OLEKSANDR USYK

Ukraine’s OLEKSANDR USYK is back atop our list as the 2024 FIGHTER OF THE YEAR, edging several other fighters who made valiant efforts to claim this year’s top prize. USYK’s storybook 2024 campaign was noteworthy, featuring back-to-back wins over the previously unbeaten linear heavyweight champion, TYSON FURY, with the duo putting on a FIGHT OF THE YEAR candidate in the prequel that was chased with a highly competitive rematch.

USYK’s successive wins over a former unbeaten heavyweight champ, his willingness to take on significant risks in fighting a naturally bigger and world-renowned fighter, and his legacy play — i.e., having held three (or more) world titles in two weight classes in a mere 22 fights — established USYK as “THE MAN” at heavyweight, and earned him top honors in this category.

NOMINEES (in no particular order):

– ARTUR BETERBIEV

– JESSE “BAM” RODRIGUEZ

– DANIEL DUBOIS

– NAOYA INOUE

– SEBASTIAN FUNDORA

FIGHTER OF THE YEAR, FEMALE

——————————–

——————————–

🏆WINNER: GABRIELA FUNDORA

Determining our FEMALE FIGHTER OF THE YEAR was a difficult choice given the exceptional pool of candidates worthy of top honors in 2024. However, GABRIELA FUNDORA edged the competition by combining a busy schedule with high stakes (3 World Title fights), solid competition, and a legacy play.

Simply put, FUNDORA made the transition from breakout candidate to boxing stardom in 2024, beating a world title challenger (CHRISTINA CRUZ), former world titlist (DANIELA ASENJO), and former unified World Champ (GABRIELA CELESTE ALANIZ) over a 12-month span. The combined records of her opponents going into their bouts with FUNDORA was impressive: 37-4-3. And “SWEET POISON” further cemented her 2024 campaign with several historical firsts, becoming (a) the first-ever Undisputed Women’s Flyweight Champion, (b) boxing’s youngest undisputed champion (22 years old), and along with her brother, SEBASTIAN FUNDORA, (c) becoming the first brother-sister duo to become unified World Champions at the same time.

NOMINEES:

– SENIESA ESTRADA

– SKYE NICOLSON

– KATIE TAYLOR

– CLARESSA SHIELDS

– CAROLINE DUBOIS

– LAUREN PRICE

– BEATRIZ “THE BEAST” FERREIRA

‏ FIGHT OF THE YEAR, MEN’S BOXING

——————————–

——————————–

🏆WINNER: OLEKSANDR USYK SD12 TYSON FURY – I

Although there were a handful of worthy FIGHT OF THE YEAR candidates in 2024, none were more deserving from historical, stakes, and competitiveness standpoints than TYSON FURY VS. OLEKSANDR USYK-I. Billed as ‘RING OF FIRE,’ USYK’s razor-thin split decision win over FURY played out like a modern-day ROCKY IV: ROCKY vs. DRAGO movie, featuring over 900 combined punches thrown, huge momentum shifts, and a pivotal (scored) knockdown of FURY in the 9th round that helped USYK seal the deal. USYK’s triumph produced the first undisputed heavyweight champ since LENNOX LEWIS (2000), with the Ukrainian claiming WBA (Super), WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring Heavyweight titles. Factor in that USYK won the matchup despite his country being at war and that he overtook TERENCE CRAWFORD as No.1 in The Ring Magazine’s pound-for-pound rankings shortly after this victory, and it’s a no-brainer that this bout earns top billing in this category.

NOMINEES:

– SEBASTIAN FUNDORA SD12 TIM TSZYU

– ARTUR BETERBIEV MD12 DMITRII BIVOL

– ANGELO LEO KO10 LUIS ALBERTO LOPEZ

– EKOW ESSUMAN TKO10 OWEN COOPER

– JESSE RODRIGUEZ KO7 JUAN FRANCISCO ESTRADA

– FABIO WARDLEY SDRAW12 FRAZER CLARKE – I

‏ FIGHT OF THE YEAR, WOMEN’S BOXING

——————————–

——————————–

🏆WINNER: KATIE TAYLOR UD10 AMANDA SERRANO – II

Picking KATIE TAYLOR’s close but controversial decision win over AMANDA SERRANO (scorecards: 95-94 [thrice]) as Women’s Boxing’s FIGHT OF THE YEAR was easy-peasy-lemon-squeezy. Simply put, TAYLOR and SERRANO put on another modern classic, impressing everyone from die-hard fans to boxing casuals with their gutsy performance. In the process, the duo shattered the record books and catapulted Women’s Boxing to a new stratosphere from visibility, fiscal, and performance standpoints. Regarding viewership, the duo smashed existing box office numbers with 74M live global viewers tuning into the matchup (per Netflix), making it one of the Top 5 most streamed U.S. sports events ever and the most watched women’s sports event in U.S. history. Regarding finances, TAYLOR and SERANO earned the biggest individual (champion/challenger) and collective paydays in Women’s Boxing history. Considering the high stakes (4 World Titles on the line) and the combined punch output of these fighters (over 1200 punches per COMPUBOX despite fighting with 2-minute rounds), it’s easy to see that TAYLOR vs. SERRANO – II was in a class by itself.

NOMINEES:

– NATASHA JONAS SD10 MIKAELA MAYER

– ERIKA CRUZ SDRAW10 NAZARENA ROMERO

– SENIESA ESTRADA UD10 YOKASTA VALLE

‏ PROMOTER OF THE YEAR

——————————–

——————————–

🏆WINNER: TURKI ALALSHIKH

Saudi adviser at the Royal Court, TURKI ALALSHIKH, and his RIYADH SEASON imprint absolutely obliterated the competition in this category, serving as the proverbial 800-pound gorilla that took the boxing world by storm in 2024. By throwing (as TYSON FURY put it) a “S**t Ton” of money at boxing’s vanguard to help solve the competition problem plaguing the sport, “HIS EXCELLENCY” convinced many otherwise-reluctant fighters and promoters to take more risks with fan-friendly matchmaking. The sport benefitted greatly from his efforts, with ALALSHIKH earning high marks for spearheading a seismic shift in the boxing power structure.

NOMINEES:

– TOP RANK (BOB ARUM)

– MOST VALUABLE PROMOTIONS (MVP)

– QUEENSBERRY PROMOTIONS (FRANK WARREN)

– GOLDEN BOY PROMOTIONS (OSCAR DE LA HOYA)

– PREMIER BOXING CHAMPIONS (HAYMON BOXING)

– MATCHROOM BOXING (EDDIE HEARN)

‏ KNOCKOUT OF THE YEAR, MEN’S BOXING

——————————–

——————————–

🏆WINNER: OSLEYS IGLESIAS KTFO1 EVGENY SHVEDENKO

Unbeaten Cuban sensation OSLEYS IGLESISAS’ chilling 1st round KTFO of former breakout candidate EVGENY SHVEDENKO in a June Super Middleweight showdown earned our vote as the 2024 KNOCKOUT OF THE YEAR. The slender southpaw’s sneaky right hook to SHVEDENKO’s temple in the opening stanza not only stopped the Russian in his tracks, but the spectacle of SHVEDENKO thrashing about the canvas post-knockout gave off palpable horror movie vibes. Given the stakes (IBO World Super Middleweight title) and suddenness of IGLESISAS walk-off KTFO, this highlight-reel KTFO stood out as best in class among a crowded field of deserving candidates.

NOMINEES:

– BRIAN NORMAN JR. KTFO10 GIOVANI SANTILLAN

– LUCAS BAHDI KTFO6 ASHTON SYLVE

– GERVONTA DAVIS KTFO8 FRANK MARTIN

– JESSE RODRIGUEZ KTFO7 JUAN FRANCISCO ESTRADA

– EKOW ESSUMAN KTFO10 OWEN COOPER

– ANGELO LEO KTFO10 LUIS ALBERTO LOPEZ

– DANIEL DUBOIS KTFO5 ANTHONY JOSHUA

– FABIO WARDLEY KTFO1 FRAZER CLARKE – II

– NAOYA INOUE KTFO5 LUIS NERY

‏ KNOCKOUT OF THE YEAR, WOMEN’S BOXING

——————————–

——————————–

🏆WINNER: CLARESSA SHIELDS KTFO2 VANESSA LEPAGE-JOANISSE

Four-division World Champ CLARESSA SHIELDS moved up to Heavyweight in July to face WBC Heavyweight titleholder VANESSA LEPAGE-JOANISSE, and the Michigan native wasted little time in mowing down LEPAGE-JOANISSE in the Motor City. Shields’ final knockdown of LEPAGE-JOANISSE, courtesy of a heavy right-hand headshot, was our pick for KNOCKOUT OF THE YEAR. The magnitude of the moment, coupled with the level of competition posed by LEPAGE-JOANISSE (a fighter whose only loss had come to former World Champ ALEJANDRA JIMENEZ, who abruptly retired in 2022 amid controversy), was enough to separate SHIELDS’ knockout from the pack.

NOMINEES:

– CRIS CYBORG KTFO1 KELSEY WICKSTRUM

– ELIZABETH OSHOBA KTFO10 MICHELA BRAGA

– CHELSEY MAE ANDERSON KTFO6 HANNAH TERLEP

– ELLE BROOKE TKO3 ANDREA JANE BUNKER

– BREE HOWLING KTFO1 NOEMI BOSQUES

‏ TRAINER OF THE YEAR

——————————–

——————————–

🏆WINNER: FREDDY FUNDORA

Training one World Champion is tough enough, but training a brother-and-sister tandem of World Champs, who earned titles in the same year, is nearly impossible to pull off. However, this is precisely what trainer FREDDY FUNDORA pulled off in 2024 with his record-breaking son, reigning Unified Junior Middleweight World Champ, SEBASTIAN FUNDORA, and daughter, reigning Undisputed Women’s Flyweight Champion, GABRIELA FUNDORA. This noteworthy achievement set the elder FUNDORA apart from the field as the TRAINER OF THE YEAR.

NOMINEES:

– YURIY TKACHENKO

– MARC RAMSAY

– ROBERTO GARCIA

– SHINGO INOUE

– BRIAN “BOMAC” MCINTYRE

‏ COMEBACK FIGHTER OF THE YEAR

——————————–

——————————–

🏆WINNER: SEBASTIAN FUNDORA

Our pick for COMEBACK FIGHTER OF THE YEAR was simple: SEBASTIAN FUNDORA.

After nearly a year outside of the ring (51 weeks) and coming off a devastating knockout loss to BRIAN MENDOZA in 2023, FUNDORA filled in on 12 days’ notice for the injured KEITH THURMAN in March and pulled off one of the year’s biggest upsets, ending the undefeated reign of former WBO World Super Welterweight Champ, TIM TSZYU. FUNDORA outpointed TSZYU in a bloody slugfest, which many hailed as an instant classic and FIGHT OF THE YEAR candidate. With the win, FUNDORA etched his name in history books, becoming one-half of the first brother-sister tandem to simultaneously hold world titles and the tallest fighter to win a 154-pound World title. Taken together, the “THE TOWERING INFERNO” was our consensus pick for COMEBACK FIGHTER OF THE YEAR.

NOMINEES:

– CALLUM SMITH

– MIKE TYSON

– OLIVER McCALL

– CHEVELLE HALLBACK

‏ MOST IMPROVED FIGHTER OF THE YEAR

——————————–

——————————–

🏆WINNER: BRIAN NORMAN JR.

Despite a record of 26-0 with 20 knockouts, BRIAN NORMAN JR. has inexplicably flown under the radar of most boxing fans and pundits. However, the Georgia native made his presence felt on the EMANUEL NAVARRETE vs. DENYS BERINCHYK undercard in May, giving fellow under-the-radar badass GIOVANI SANTILLAN a thumping over 10 rounds in his hometown. NORMAN JR. Manhandled SANTILLAN down the stretch, closing the show with a KNOCKOUT OF THE YEAR candidate.

NORMAN JR.’s explosive power, penchant for risk-taking, and road warrior mentality made him a lock for our MOST IMPROVED FIGHTER OF THE YEAR honors.

NOMINEES:

– MARTIN BAKOLE

– JULIAN SMITH

– JOSE VALENZUELA

– RICARDO SALAS RODRIGUEZ

– RENE TELLEZ GIRON

‏UPSET OF THE YEAR

——————————–

——————————–

🏆WINNER: BRUNO SURACE KO6 JAIME MUNGUIA

One matchup was an outlier among boxing’s laundry list of upsets in 2024: BRUNO SURACE’s 6th-round knockout of JAIME MUNGUÍA.

In a stunning upset, the prohibitive underdog, SURACE, stopped MUNGUÍA with a vicious knockout on Munguia’s home turf (Tijuana, Mexico). What made SURACE’s one-punch KTFO so amazing was threefold: First, MUNGUÍA was a whopping -4000 favorite going into the bout; second, MUNGUÍA, known for his sturdy chin, had never been stopped as a pro, while SURACE boasted an anemic 19% career KO ratio; and third, SURACE was being beaten like a drum for most of the fight (even downed in round 2), before the Frenchman landed his fight-altering right hand on MUNGUÍA’s chin to shock the boxing world. Despite MUNGUÍA receiving an admittedly quick count, SURACE’S ability to turn his fighting sliders all the way up for Munguia and cash in on a golden opportunity made him our pick for the UPSET OF THE YEAR superlative.

NOMINEES:

– RICARDO FERNANDEZ KO5 ALAN GARCIA

– DANIEL DUBOIS KO5 ANTHONY JOSHUA

– LUCAS BAHDI KO6 ASHTON SYLVE

– ANGELO LEO KO10 LUIS ALBERTO LOPEZ

– RICARDO FERNANDEZ KO5 ALAN GARCIA

– DENYS BERINCHYK SD12 EMANUEL NAVARRETE

– STEED WOODALL TKO6 LERRONE RICHARDS

BREAKOUT FIGHTER OF THE YEAR

——————————–

——————————–

🏆WINNER: MOSES ITAUMA

Twenty-year-old badass MOSES ITAUMA took the Heavyweight division by storm in 2024, fighting four times, including a knockout win over former world title challenger MARIUSZ WACH. He also secured and defended a minor WBO title and closed out the year with four consecutive knockouts.

Taken together, the excitement ITAUMA brings to the Heavyweight ranks, coupled with his youth, talent, and consistency, gave the UK native the edge in receiving our BREAKOUT

FIGHTER OF THE YEAR award.

NOMINEES:

– RICHARD TORREZ JR

– CHARLES CONWELL

– ANDY CRUZ

– DIEGO PACHECO

– JADIER HERRERA

– TROY ISLEY

– LINDOLFO DELGADO

– JUSTIS HUNI

– ADAM AZIM

– ERNESTO MERCADO

– XANDER ZAYAS

– HAMZAH SHEERAZ

‏PROSPECT OF THE YEAR, MALE

——————————–

——————————–

🏆WINNER: ABDULLAH MASON

Undefeated lightweight prospect ABDULLAH MASON took home our PROSPECT OF THE YEAR award after fighting five times in 2024 and winning all by knockout. Considering his busy schedule and penchant for KOs, MASON was our clear choice for this honor among a talented prospect class.

NOMINEES:

– CURMEL MOTON

– JOHNNY FISHER

– JOEL IRIARTE

– ALOYS YOUMBI

– YOENIS TELLEZ

– DARIUS FULGHUM

– EMILIANO VARGAS

‏PROSPECT OF THE YEAR, FEMALE

——————————–

——————————–

🏆WINNER: BEATRIZ FERREIRA

The self-proclaimed “BEAST”, BEATRIZ FERREIRA, started the year as an emerging prospect, but ended it as a reigning and defending World Lightweight Champion. FERREIRA’s ability to dominate the competition and quickly ascend to champ status cemented her as our pick for PROSPECT OF THE YEAR honors in Women’s Boxing.

NOMINEES:

– SUMIRE YAMANAKA

– SARAH LIEGMANN

– ELIZABETH OSHOBA

– KRYSTAL ROSADO-ORTIZ

– CHE KENNEALLY

‏WORST DECISION OF THE YEAR

——————————–

——————————–

🏆WINNER: IDOWU RASHEED TECHNICAL DRAW 2 (KO2) BASTIE SAMIR

This year’s WORST DECISION came in a matchup between Nigerian IDOWU RASHEED and Ghanaian puncher BASTIE SAMIR for a vacant UBO African Light Heavyweight title. In the second round, RASHEED knocked SAMIR out cold — and I mean cold. The bout was quickly waived off by the referee, with SAMIR even receiving medical attention in the ring post-knockout. But moments later, the fight was inexplicably declared a TECHNICAL DRAW by the ring announcer, presumably due to illegitimate claims that SAMIR was hit with an illegal blow.

Fortunately, the UBO cleaned up this mess by declaring RASHEED the rightful winner by knockout and recognizing him as the UBO Champ after reviewing the fight. But for the painful incompetence displayed by these officials, we bestow our most infamous award: WORST DECISION OF THE YEAR.

NOMINEES

– RANDY LEON LOAIZA MDRAW10 MISAEL CABRERA URIAS

– ROBSON CONCEICAO SD12 O’SHAQUIE FOSTER

– CESAR MATEO TAPIA MDRAW10 ENDRY SAAVEDRA

– RICHARDSON HITCHINS UD12 GUSTAVO DANIEL LEMOS

– ARNOLD BARBOZA JR. SD10 SEAN MCCOMB

– TEOFIMO LOPEZ UD12 JAMAINE ORTIZ

DID WE GET IT RIGHT?

Please let us know by leaving us a comment, sharing and retweeting this article on X and Instagram, and smashing the like button across all social media platforms.

It would mean a lot to us.

Finally, dear readers, I wish you the very best in 2025!

Cheers! 

* * * *

About the Author:

Paul R. Jones! is a longtime boxing writer and ringside photographer for Boxing News 24/7. His articles, photographs, and commentaries have appeared on many online outlets (such as Boxing News 24, Round by Round Boxing, Boxing Insider, and Medium.com), as well as in print and scholarly journals.

Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @boxingepicenter. Email or send him a tip at prjones1@hotmail.com.

More Great Articles from Paul R. Jones!

Boxing’s Best Of 2023: East Side Boxing Hands Out Its Annual Awards! – Latest Boxing News Today

Boxing’s Best Of 2022: East Side Boxing Hands Out Its Annual Awards!

2021’s Best Fighters, Fights, And Knockouts: East Side Boxing Hands Out Its 2021 Awards!

Which Fighters, Fights, And Knockouts Were Truly the Best Of 2020? East Side Boxing Hands Out Its 2020 Awards!

The “ESBYS”: Handing Out East Side Boxing’s 2019 AWARDS – Winners and Nominees!

EAST SIDE BOXING’s 2018 AWARDS: Complete List of Winners, Nominees, More!