Berlanga Eyes Canelo or Munguia, Dismisses Other Super Middleweights

Edgar Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs) says he wants either a title shot against undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez or Jaime Munguia next after his sixth-round knockout win over Padraig McCrory (18-1, 9 KOs) on Saturday night in a Matchroom Boxing promoted card at the Caribe Royale in Orlando, Florida.

Berlanga feels he’s poised to take over the 168-lb division and that he’s “bigger” in terms of fan appeal than any of the fighters in the super middleweight division right now, apart from Canelo.

Berlanga says he’s not interested in fighting anyone else other than Canelo or Munguia. When asked who he would face if he couldn’t get either of those two, Berlanga skipped over the question, choosing not to answer it.

Berlanga said he won’t fight David Morrell, even though he holds the WBA ‘regular’ super middleweight title. That means if Berlanga can’t get Canelo or Munguia, he’ll likely face another beatable opponent like the one he fought tonight from Ireland.

“I’m Him”

“I’m obviously coming off a big victory. It’s Puerto Rico vs. Mexico,” said Berlanga at the post-fight press conference after his win over McCrory about wanting Canelo Alvarez next. “I feel like it’s the biggest fight. Yeah, I don’t have a belt.”

“I’m just a lot bigger than these guys at 168 as far as my status [popularity]. I’m big. I’m him. So, I feel right now that’s the fight that’s the fight to happen. I know he’s struggling looking for opponents, and I feel I’m right there for him.

“I feel like I could take over the 168-lb division. It’s Puerto Rico vs. Mexico. That’s the biggest rivalry in boxing,” said Berlanga.

Obviously, Berlanga is talking about taking over the 168-lb division as far as being the most popular guy, not the best or the one that beat the top guys.

Since Berlanga is only interested in fighting Canelo and Munguia, this is more about business with him and not sport. If Berlanga has to fight Morrell, David Benavidez, Caleb Plant, Jermall Charlo, or Diego Pacheco, the jig is up.

No Interest in Second Tier

“No, we’re on to something different now,” said Berlanga when asked if he would fight David Morrell next if he can’t get Canelo or Jaime Munguia next.

“I know they gave us WBA at #1 for the title, but we want something different. We want Canelo,” said Berlanga, ruling out a title shot against WBA ‘regular’ 168-lb champion Morrell or anyone other than Canelo and Munguia.