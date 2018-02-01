Benavidez vs. Gavril & Ugas quotes for Feb.17 on Showtime

Undefeated super middleweight world champion David Benavidez and top-rated contender Ronald Gavril held a media workout in Las Vegas Thursday ahead of their world championship rematch Saturday, February 17 live on SHOWTIME from the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.

(Photo credit: John Gurzinski/Mayweather Promotions)





Also in attendance at Thursday’s workout and opening the SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING telecast at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT was welterweight contender Yordenis Ugas, who meets Ray Robinson in an IBF 147-pound title eliminator. The Premier Boxing Champions event is headlined by two-division world champion Danny Garcia facing former world champion Brandon Rios in a WBC welterweight title eliminator.

Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by Mayweather Promotions and TGB Promotions, are on sale now and are available at AXS.com.

Here is what the fighters had to say Thursday:

DAVID BENAVIDEZ

“He’s a tough opponent, he came ready to fight last fight and I respect that. But I am ready to show everyone why I’m the best fighter in my division.





“I am not focused on anything except for this fight. He says it’s going to end in a knockout, but I promise you I will finish him with a knockout come fight night. I’m here to give the fans what they want, and that’s another great fight.

“I think we’re definitely going to steal the show February 17. It was a great fight last time and I have no doubt it’s going to be exciting again, as long as it lasts. There’s only one way this fight ends and that’s with me knocking him out.

“We’ve been working really hard in training camp. We’ve made some adjustments off the last fight and I think I’m going to give an even better performance.

“I knew Gavril was a tough fighter the first time we faced each other. I didn’t take him lightly, but this time I feel even more prepared. I’m going to take advantage of everything I’ve been working on.”





RONALD GAVRIL

“I’ve been working and training really hard for this fight. I still believe I did everything to win that last one, but I am ready to prove everyone wrong.

“Last fight I was able to figure him out toward the middle rounds. This fight I will be quicker to download his plan and attack.

“I proved that I have the skills in the first fight. Now I have to make my adjustments to get the win. I am here for a reason. It’s not going to be an easy fight for him.

“I feel quicker, stronger, and more mentally prepared. I know he is going to try and switch up his game plan for this fight, but my team has been preparing me for anything that he may try and bring on fight night.

“I will be the next WBC Super Middleweight Champion. Last fight was a battle, but this fight will end in a knockout”

YORDENIS UGAS

“I am blessed to have this opportunity. I have been given so many great opportunities and all I can do is give the fans a great fight.

“My team has prepared me for this next test, which will get me one step closer to becoming a world champion.

“This is a chance to reach my dream. I can’t cut any corners. I’ve been working hard each day to be ready for anything my opponent is going to bring.

“This fight is for my family back home in Cuba. I am ready to take the victory. My opponent is tough but I believe I am the better fighter.”