Claressa Shields vs. Perkins Live On DAZN on Sunday

Women’s boxing takes the spotlight on Sunday, February 2, 2025, as Claressa Shields headlines “Super Fight Sunday” at the Dort Financial Center in Flint, Michigan. Shields will attempt to claim the Undisputed Heavyweight World Championship against the undefeated Danielle Perkins.

Promoter Dmitriy Salita and Salita Promotions have assembled a stacked undercard showcasing some of the sport’s most promising female talent. The event will air live on DAZN, delivering an unforgettable night of world-class boxing.

Fight Overview: Shields, Rising Stars, and World Title Aspirations

Claressa Shields: Pioneering the Path

Claressa Shields, known as “The GWOAT,” continues to redefine women’s boxing. Fighting in her hometown, Shields aims to make history yet again by unifying the heavyweight division.

“Women’s boxing is at such an exciting moment right now,” said Shields. “Having three women’s bouts on DAZN is a milestone we couldn’t have imagined five or ten years ago. This reflects my vision of not just excelling in the ring but creating opportunities as a promoter.”

Shields is not only blazing a trail for herself but also paving the way for the next generation of fighters to achieve greatness.

Caroline Veyre vs. Carmen Vargas

Caroline Veyre (8-1), a 36-year-old Parisian now based in Montreal, will face Carmen Vargas (5-2-1) of Houston, Texas, for the vacant WBA Intercontinental featherweight title.

Veyre, a 2015 Pan American Games gold medalist and 2020 Olympic quarterfinalist, brings a crowd-pleasing style and championship aspirations. Her most recent victory over Gabriela Bouvier secured the WBC International featherweight title.

“I am so excited and elated to join Salita Promotions,” said Veyre. “Being part of the same promotion as Claressa Shields is highly motivating. Let’s just say there’s a new sheriff in town!”

Veyre has her sights set on the division’s top fighters, including Amanda Serrano and Skye Nicholson.

Ashleyann Lozada vs. Denise Moran

Puerto Rico’s Ashleyann Lozada will make her highly anticipated professional debut against Denise Moran (3-0) of San Diego. Lozada, a trailblazer as Puerto Rico’s first female Olympian, brings an impressive amateur pedigree, including gold medals at the 2018 and 2023 Central American and Caribbean Games.

“I have worked my whole life for this moment,” said Lozada. “Nothing will stop this Boricua from reaching my dream of becoming a world champion.”

Samantha “The Heat” Worthington vs. Vaid Masiokaite

Samantha “The Heat” Worthington (10-0, 7 KOs) returns to action just six weeks after a dominant December victory. She will face Lithuania’s Vaid Masiokaite (10-26-6, 1 KO) in a 140-pound clash.

Worthington, co-promoted by Shields’ T-Rex Promotions and Salita Promotions, is closing in on a world title shot. Currently ranked No. 2 by the IBF, No. 3 by the WBO, and No. 6 by the WBC and WBA, Worthington’s ultimate goal is a showdown with Katie Taylor.

“Katie Taylor is the ultimate goal I’m striving for,” said Worthington. “She is the best in the world, and there’s nothing more I would like than a shot at her world titles.”

Promoter’s Perspective

Promoter Dmitriy Salita emphasized the importance of advancing women’s boxing:

“Salita Promotions is proud to partner with Claressa Shields to push for equal opportunities in exposure and promotion. Fighters like Ashleyann Lozada and Caroline Veyre are world-class athletes with incredible potential. Together, we’re building a future for women’s boxing.”

What’s at Stake?

For Shields, this fight represents another chance to cement her legacy as the greatest of all time. For Veyre, Lozada, and Worthington, the event offers an opportunity to showcase their skills on a global stage and take the next steps toward world title contention.

How to Watch and Attend

Event Details

Date : Sunday, February 2, 2025

: Sunday, February 2, 2025 Time : 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT / 12 AM GMT (February 3)

: 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT / 12 AM GMT (February 3) Venue: Dort Financial Center, Flint, Michigan

Viewing Options

Broadcast: Live on DAZN

Tickets

Available: Online or at the Dort Financial Center Box Office

Key Points

Claressa Shields headlines the card in her hometown, fighting for the Undisputed Heavyweight World Championship.

Caroline Veyre, Ashleyann Lozada, and Samantha Worthington feature in key undercard bouts.

Promoter Dmitriy Salita highlights the push for equal opportunities in women’s boxing.

Watch live on DAZN.

Summary