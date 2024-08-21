Bakole Vs. Zhang Fight Would “Shake The Division To Its Core!”

Martin Bakole wants to get it on with Zhilei Zhang in December in front of Zhang’s fans in China. Bakole, coming off that impressive stoppage win over Jared Anderson (this destructive loss perhaps ruining Anderson for all time; we must wait and see if Anderson is made off enough stern stuff to be able to bounce back), spoke with Sky Sports, as did the fighter’s promoter, Ben Shalom, and the 32-year-old stated that Zhang is the man he wants next.

While Shalom, with no use of hyperbolic rhetoric, stated that this fight “would shake the [heavyweight] division to Its core.”

Bakole, beaten only by Michael Hunter, this when Bakole suffered a shoulder injury, against Zhang, bested only by Filip Hrgovic and Joseph Parker, both being close decision losses – would no doubt result in a heavyweight slugfest to marvel over.

“I’d love to meet Big Bang Zhang in China in December,” Bakole said. “I heard his excellency (Turki Alalshikh) wanted to make it in China, so that’s the fight I’d really love. I always fight outside [of home]. I went to the US to fight Anderson, and I went to Paris to fight Tony Yoka. I’m ready to fight Zhang in front of his fans.”

And promoter Shalom wants the fight just as badly as his fighter wants it.

“A fight between Zhang and Bakole is exactly the kind of blockbuster fight the fans deserve,” Shalom said, correctly. “This is a fight that would shake the division to its core.”

Without a doubt, this fight would end via KO; it seems as though these two would exchange bombs to make it so. Boxing would likely go out of the window, bar some clever setting up of shots, and/or one guy setting a nasty trap for his rival to fall into. But mostly, this fight – between two huge men who are both close to the 300-pound mark – would be an X-rated heavyweight collision of a battle.

It would be high-risk stuff for both fighters, and massive credit to Zhang and Bakole if they do actually fight. But we fans sure hope both men DO get it on!

It could be that December sees two huge and important heavyweight fights taking place.