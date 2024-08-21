Bryant Jennings To Make Comeback On Saturday, Live On Triller

Former world heavyweight title challenger Bryant Jennings of Philadelphia will return to the ring this Saturday night in his hometown. The 39-year-old (who will turn 40 next month) has not boxed since losing a wide decision against Joe Joyce in July 2019. Jennings, 24-4(14), will face Joel Caudle, 9-8-2, in what “By-By” feels will be the successful start to his comeback.

Jennings, who faced elite big men such as Wladimir Klitschko, Luis Ortiz, Alexander Dimitrenko, and Oscar Rivas during his career – with Jennings taking defending heavyweight king Klitschko back in April of 2015 in what turned out to be Wladimir’s final victory – has been stopped just twice, this by Ortiz and Rivas.

Who knows how much Jennings has left at age 40 (almost) and what or anything he can do at this stage of his career? Speaking recently with IFL TV, Jennings, who is not a huge heavyweight at 6’3,” spoke about the possibility of him boxing at bridgerweight. But first, Jennings will look to rid himself of some ring rust against Caudle.

The 34-year-old from Raleigh in North Carolina, has been in the ring with some notable fighters, such as Joe Hanks, Stephan Shaw, Cassius Chaney, and Lenier Pero. However, all of them have beaten Caudle. Stopped three times, Caudle can sometimes stick around and go the distance. Jennings may want to bag himself a few rounds in the first fight of his comeback.

Jennings was once considered a future champion, but he ultimately fell short. Now, at age 40 (almost) can Jennings go on to achieve his dream of finally winning a world title? It would be interesting to see what Jennings could do in the still-growing bridgerweight division. But let’s see how Jennings looks against Caudle on Saturday night.

Comeback fever must be in the air, what with Alfonso Gomez also recently informing us he plans to return later this year. Boxing is, as many fighters will tell you, so utterly addictive. We wish Jennings the best of luck with his ring return.