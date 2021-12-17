Artur Beterbiev – Marcus Browne LIVE action results from Montreal

IBF/WBC light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev (16-0, 16 KOs) puts his perfect record and titles on the line tonight in a high-pressure fight against Marcus Browne in hopes of winning a chance to face Canelo Alvarez in 2022.

Beterbiev vs. Browne will be headlining on ESPN+ at 8:00 p.m ET/5:00 p.m. PT at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada.

Beterbiev cannot afford to lose or look bad against Browne (24-1, 16 KOs) if he wants to get chosen by Canelo next year for life-changing money.

Considered to be the boogeyman in the 175-lb division, Beterbiev has knocked out everyone he’s faced during his eight-year professional career, and he wants to keep that reputation alive tonight by taking care of his #1 WBC mandatory challenger Browne

Boxing 247 will be giving LIVE updates for tonight’s action on the Beterbiev-Browne card.

Cruiserweight Yan ‘Wild Thing’ Pellerin (13-1, 5 KOs) was too much for his opponent Francisco Rivas (15-3, 5 KOs) in pounding out a 10 round unanimous division.

Rivas lacked the punching power to make it competitive and was on the receiving end of a thrashing for 12 rounds. The scores were 100-90, 100-90, and 100-90.

The hard-hitting light welterweight prospect Movladdin Biyarslanov (9-0, 7 KOs) took the fight to Alan Ayala (9-3, 5 KOs) in stopping him in the first round after knocking him down twice. The fight was halted at 2;40 of the round in a scheduled eight round bout.

Light middleweight Batyrzhan Jukembayev (19-1, 15 KOs) was too much for Juan Jose Martinez (28-11, 10 KOs) in destroying him in the first round. Jukembayev knocked Martinez down once in the round. The bout was then stopped by the referee Steve St. Germaine at 1:09 of the round.

Undefeated heavyweight Brandon Moore (11-0, 7 KOs) blasted out journeyman Abraham Pascual (14-9, 12 KOs) in another first round stoppage.

Light welterweight Mazlum Akdeniz (15-0, 7 KOs) kept his unbeaten record intact with fourth round knockout win over Arturo Bustamante (9-5, 5 KOs).

Browne and Beterbiev share a common opponent in Radivoje Kalajdzic. While Beterbiev obliterated Kalajdzic in five rounds in an action-packed rock ’em sock ’em fight in May 2019, Browne defeated Radivoje by a controversial eight round split decision in April 2016.

In that fight, Browne was knocked down in the sixth round and looked to be on the verge of being knocked out in the eighth round.

Kalajdzic and Jean Pascal created the blueprint for how to defeat Browne by fighting in an all-out manner, not allowing him to take a breather from the nonstop punching. Pascal defeated Browne by an eight round technical decision in August 2019. Browne won his last fight, beating Denis Grachev by a 10 round unanimous decision earlier this year in March.

During the weigh-in on Thursday, Beterbiev surprisingly came in overweight at 175.2 lbs. Beterbiev was given two hours to lose the weight, and returned an hour later and weighed in successfully at 175 lbs.

.@ABeterbiev dreams of his fights at night, then wakes up to train that much harder 💭#BeterbievBrowne | TONIGHT | ESPN+ – 8pm ET pic.twitter.com/0qzlBu3gxS — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) December 18, 2021

We’ll see tonight if Beterbiev shows signs of being weight drained from his struggles to get down to the 175lb limit during camp, and at the weigh-in.

The two-time Russian Olympian Beterbiev, 36, last fought in March, defeating challenger Adam Deines by a tenth round knockout in a competitive fight from start to finish.

Boxing’s only world champion with 100% KO ratio. Does @ABeterbiev maintain the streak tonight? 💯#BeterbievBrowne | ESPN+ – 8pm ET pic.twitter.com/Wx5CWsQQgL — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) December 17, 2021

Artur Beterbiev vs. Marcus Browne undercard:

Steve Rolls vs. Christopher Brooker

Marie Eve Dicaire vs. Cynthia Lozano

Yan Pellerin vs. Francisco Rivas

Movladdin Biyarslanov vs. Alan Ayala Crisosto

Brandon Moore vs. Abraham Pascual

Mazlum Akdeniz vs. Arturo Bustamante

Batyrzhan Jukembayev vs. Juan Jose Martinez