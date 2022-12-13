Arslanbek Makhmudov In Action On ESPN This Friday: “We Go For Win And Destroy”

Unbeaten Russian heavyweight contender Arslanbek Makhmudov will be in action this Friday, in what will be one of the final notable fights of the year. The 33 year old who now resides in Canada has had a good 2022, during which the towering puncher upped the level of his quality of opposition with wins over Mariusz Wach and, last time out, Carlos Takam.

Now 15-0(14), Makhmudov is aiming to “destroy” Michael Wallisch, who he will meet in Shawinigan, Canada on Friday. And then, Makhmudov and his promoter Camille Estephan told RingTV.com, the plan is to go for the big guys next year. Makhmudov went ten rounds for the first time in the Takam fight, and the puncher says he added to his game with the experience but that he wants another stoppage win over Wallisch.

“I expect a fight. I’ll be ready for December 16, 100 percent, and we go for a win and destroy,” Makhmudov said. “Every fight gives you experience; every fight helps you to improve if you do it the right way. Mariusz Wach did that, and Carlos Takam has a difficult style for me. I did ten rounds. I never did before, and this was very important to know how I felt after ten rounds, I felt very good. I do everything for the win (over Wallisch). If I have a chance to finish him I do that. My career will go up and I’m happy about that. I will do everything to reach my goal and fight for a world title. It will be soon.”

Estephan of Eye of the Tiger, says the tough part now is finding top-15 guys who are willing to step in the ring with Makhmudov.

“Top fighters find Arslanbek to be VERY high risk for low reward,” he explained. “Basically, that’s where we’re at, although we’ve offered more than generous terms to many, many fighters. It is our intention to keep him active and force the big names of the top-15 boxers to fight him through popular demand or federation mandatories.”

It will be interesting seeing how far Makhmudov can go. Some fans feel he was a little bit “exposed” in the Takam fight, although Takam is one tough dude and Makhmudov did score two knockdowns in the fight. Wallisch might stick around for a few rounds, the 37 year old German having plenty of experience himself. At 23-5(16) – with all the losses coming inside the distance – Wallisch has fought the likes of Christian Hammer, Efe Ajagba, Tony Yoka, Joe Joyce and Murat Gassiev.

Wallisch lost to theses fighters but he gave most of them a decent test. Look for Makhmudov to get the stoppage win in around four rounds, before he and his team ramp up his campaign for a title shot next year.