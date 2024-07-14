Jaron “Boots” Ennis Is “The Future Of Boxing,” Says Hearn – Ennis Calls For Crawford

Big-time boxing returned to the great fighting city of Philadelphia last night, and a new star, IBF welterweight champ Jaron “Boots” Ennis, sure kept his promise of putting on a show. In forcing a game but jaw-damaged David Avanesyan to remain on his stool after round five, 27-year-old Ennis improved to 32-0(29), and, if it means anything, the talented switch-hitter got rid of 35-year-old Avanesyan, now 30-5-1(18) a round faster than potential big-fight rival Terence Crawford managed the job when he fought the tough Russian.

And Ennis, as expected, called out Crawford – and “all the big names” – in victory at the Wells Fargo Center. Promoter Eddie Hearn stated that, in his opinion, Ennis is “the future of boxing.”

“I want the big names,” Ennis said post-fight. “Terence Crawford, anybody else, let’s get it. I felt like my timing was a little off (tonight). It’s okay, I felt good. I was in shape. I could have gone 15 rounds.”

As old school as Ennis is in some ways, it’s a pity the 15-round fights have long since vanished. Ennis might not have gotten too far out of second gear in any of his pro fights thus far, and the future looks bright. How great can “Boots” go on to become? How much more is there to his game, and which fighter (s) can bring it out?

Ennis wanted the KO last night, and he was a little wild in trying his best to get it, even swinging so hard he touched the mat with his gloves in round five. Avanesyan managed to get home with a few shots, but Ennis’ chin was never troubled. It made for a fun fight, an entertaining fight. In this respect, as talented as he is, Ennis showed us again that he understands what the fans want to see: action. If Ennis had been a different fighter, he might have been content to box his way to a wide decision win last night. And Ennis against Crawford could be a modern-day classic. But does “Bud” want it?

Crawford has business to attend to in August, up at 154 pounds, against Israil Madrimov, but after that, if Crawford wins, who knows? Crawford took to social media after being called out by Ennis, and the future Hall of Famer didn’t seem too impressed by what he saw from his potential dance partner.

“World-class fighter now, hun? My, the double standards be crazy!!! @EddieHearn, you talk good,” Crawford wrote.

Hearn does talk good, and “Boots” fights good. Fans want to see this fight, and they want it far more than they want the possible Canelo Alvarez-Crawford fight that continues to be floated as a real possibility for 2025. Hearn is convinced he is promoting a future superstar.

“I think he beats everyone,” Hearn said of Ennis. “He’s the future of boxing; that’s what he is.”