Antonio Orozco vs KeAndre Gibson on 4/1

Before Antonio “Relentless” Orozco (25-0, 16 KOs) and KeAndre “The Truth” Gibson (16-0-1, 7 KOs) square off in a 10-round super lightweight main event for the vacant WBC USNBC Super Lightweight Championship on Saturday, April 1 live from The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas and broadcast live on Golden Boy Boxing on ESPN, the two fighters discussed their upcoming fight.

Below is what the fighters had to say about their showdown:





ANTONIO OROZCO, Undefeated Super Lightweight Contender:

“For me, this fight is very important, I did not take it lightly as I know it is against KeAndre Gibson, a good fighter in this division. Gibson and I have fought on the same cards before. He’s a tremendous fighter, a quick guy and real good counterpuncher. Our styles are going to give fans a great fight.

“I have a sports nutritionist with me in this training camp, and I’m ready to come back better than ever. My focus at this point is April 1, from there we will see what is next. Right now, I want to give the fans an entertaining fight. Fans want to see a little bit of everything, and I want to give them what they want.”

KEANDRE GIBSON, Undefeated Super Lightweight Contender:

“My goal is a WBC world championship title, but right now my focus is on defeating Antonio Orozco. Obviously the hope is to knockout him out in the first round and get it done early, but I’m fully prepared to go to war and put on a good fight.

“I’ve been studying Orozco for a while now because I knew he was one of the top guys in my division. I feel like I’m more prepared for him than he is for me. He hasn’t really fought slick, quick boxing guys like me, so I feel like I’m more prepared to fight a guy with his style than he is to fight a guy with my style.”

Living up to its promise to bring the best fights to the fans, Golden Boy Promotions has upped the ante once again in putting together an action packed undercard to support Orozco vs. Gibson.

Hoping to make air time before the co-main event between Mercito “No Mercy”Gesta (29-1-2, 16 KOs) and Gilberto “El Flaco” Gonzalez (27-3, 22 KOs), Los Angeles’ Edgar Valerio (9-0, 5 KOs) will participate in the televised swing bout of the night in a featherweight fight scheduled against a soon to be announced opponent. Valerio comes back off a spectacular knockout victory from last December over Guadalupe Leon at the Belasco Theater and is looking to do the same in this upcoming bout.

Up and coming Glendora native Joet Gonzalez (15-0, 7 KOs) will face his toughest challenge yet in highly touted Derrick Murray (13-1-1, 5 KOs) of St. Louis, MO in an eight round featherweight fight. Known for his power punching abilities and impressive reach, the 23-year-old Gonzalez was last seen defeating Jairo Ochoa via fourth round knockout on the undercard of Bernard Hopkins’ final fight last December.

One of Los Angeles’ rising prospects, Emilio Sanchez (14-0, 9 KOs) will appear on this undercard to take on rugged Mexican fighter Jose “Flash” Bustos (11-7-3, 7 KOs) of Ciudad Juarez in a super bantamweight battle scheduled to go eight rounds. With famed trainer Manny Robles in his corner, Sanchez has been a force to be reckoned with since turning professional in 2013 and comes off a unanimous decision victory over Diuhl Olguin last November under the LA FIGHT CLUB banner.

Kicking off the fights, the pride of Palmdale, CA, Cesar Diaz (4-0, 4 KOs) is sure to begin fight night with a bang in a bantamweight bout scheduled for four rounds against Felipe “Panterita” Rivas (17-18-4, 11 KOs) of Nogales, Mexico. Fighting for the second time in 2017, none of Diaz’s opponent have lasted past the third round in the ring against this talented, young fighter and his fists.

Orozco vs. Gibson is a 10-round super lightweight battle set for April 1 presented by Golden Boy Promotions. The event is sponsored by Tecate “Born BOLD.” Doors open at 4:00 p.m. PT and the first fight begins at 4:00 p.m. PT. ESPN Deportes will transmit the fights live from The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT with ESPN2 airing it at 11 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. PT. The ESPN3 and WatchESPN will livestream at approximately 4:30 p.m. PT.

“This 50/50 main event will help determine the future of the super lightweight division,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions. “I expect the winner of this fight will be positioned for world championship titles in the near-future and the loser will find himself back in the pack of the division. Everything is on the line for both of these fighters.”

In the chief support to the April 1 show in Las Vegas, longtime lightweight contender Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta (29-1-2, 16 KOs) fighting out of San Diego, California returns for the first time in more than a year where he’ll find Mexico City knockout specialist Gilberto “El Flaco” Gonzalez (26-3, 22 KOs) on the other side of the ring for a 10-round showdown.

