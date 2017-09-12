Ingle – Saunders Will Show He’s The Man To Beat Canelo And Golovkin

Dominic Ingle believes Billy Joe Saunders will show this weekend why he’s the man to topple middleweight superstars Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin.

The Hatfield traveller has been whipped into shape by new trainer Ingle for Saturday’s WBO world title defence against Willie Monroe Jr at London’s Copper Box Arena.





A few hours later GGG defends his IBF, WBA and WBC belts against Canelo with the winner eyeing Saunders providing he defeats his tough American challenger.

Ingle answered an SOS call from promoter Frank Warren three months ago to train Billy Joe whose lifestyle has contributed to lacklustre performances, but still remained unbeaten in 24 fights.

“He came in the camp fat and unfit,” admitted Ingle.

Saunders, 28, has been living in house opposite Ingle’s home since moving his training base to Sheffield and been in bed by 9.30pm every night.





Ingle added: “When you’ve only got 12 weeks to get rid of that you have a time scale, he has worked hard and been committed to the training camp.

“He hasn’t put a foot wrong, is motivated, enjoying training and gets on with all the lads in the camp.

“He has three parts of the jigsaw, but his training has been wrong. I’m not blaming that on the trainers. I’m blaming Bill. His nutrition has been wrong, also. Now, all the pieces are fitting together.

“Hopefully it will all come together against Monroe, we will see what Bill can do and show what he should have been for the last four or five years.”

Billy Joe Saunders defends his WBO Middleweight World title against Willie Monroe Jr in the evening’s main event; Ilford Light-Heavyweight Anthony Yarde takes on Norbert Nemesapati for the WBO Intercontinental and European belts and teenage Heavyweight sensation Daniel Dubois takes on AJ Carter for the Vacant Southern Area strap in only his fifth contest

Some of the very best up-and-coming prospects in the country including Welling Super-Featherweight Archie Sharp; Ilford Super-Bantamweight Lucien Reid; Fulham Super-Middleweight Zak Chelli and Erith Flyweight Jake Pettit feature. Ilford Welterweight Hamza Sheeraz, Tamworth Light-Heavyweight Ryan Hatton and Ilford Super-Middleweight Umar Sadiq all make their highly-anticipated pro debuts.

Billy Joe Saunders: “There Is Not A Super-middleweight That I Fear”

Billy Joe Saunders insists he would consider a move to super-middleweight if he fails to nail a showdown with Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez or Gennady Golovkin.

Saunders, 28, makes the second defence of his WBO middleweight title against Willie Monroe Jr at London’s Copper Box Arena on Saturday night, live on BT Sport and BoxNation.

An impressive win could land him a shot at the winner of Canelo v GGG who meet in Las Vegas a few hours after his showdown with American Monroe Jr.

Hatfield’s Saunders has seen potential showdowns against the middleweight divisions two biggest stars fall through over the last 12 months.

Saunders who hasn’t boxed since last December said: “I signed to fight Golovkin and Canelo, but none of them have come off. If it’s going to happen, it’s going to happen.

“The inactivity has been stressful, but you crack on and deal with it. My last opponent, Avtandil Khurtsidze got arrested and the fight was cancelled. You just have to deal with it.”

If Saunders did make the move to 168lb he would be relying on his outstanding skills against naturally bigger men.

He added: “I am a big middleweight and don’t want to give my advantage away, but there is not a super-middleweight that I fear.

“Most of the top super-middleweights I have sparred and they will tell you I did well. Callum Smith is the only top British one I haven’t worked with.

“I will go to that weight, but when I have done my work at middleweight.”

Anthony Yarde vs. Norbert Nemesapati on Saunders-Monroe undercard

Dynamite punching Light-Heavyweight Anthony Yarde will face Norbert Nemesapati for the Vacant WBO Intercontinental Championship, with his WBO European belt also on the line, at London’s Copper Box Arena on September 16th, live on BT Sport and BoxNation.



Undefeated Yarde (12-0, 11 KO’s) claimed the Southern Area title by defeating Chris Hobbs in May and added the WBO European title in July with a first-round demolition of Hungarian champion Richard Baranyi, which earned him a number eight spot in the World rankings.



The Iford man will not be taking his Hungarian opponent lightly. Nemesapati has only been stopped three times in 31 bouts and only to world class fighters. More experienced than Yarde, the 22-year-old Nemesapati has amassed 25 career wins since joining the professional ranks in 2012, stopping 18 of his opponents.



“I can’t wait to get back under the lights and add another belt to my collection on September 16th,” said Yarde. “It is a late change of opponent but I have stayed focused in the gym and will deliver another explosive performance at the Copper Box.



“I still haven’t shown anywhere near my full potential, I’m looking forward to stepping it up now. I feel good, I feel healthy and I feel fit. A win next week takes me a step closer to becoming the World Champion, that’s my goal.”



Frank Warren said: “The original opponent Ryan Ford had signed a contract to face Anthony Yarde some weeks ago but he has now gone missing, he hasn’t responded to emails or calls and his manager has become invisible too. We are disappointed as he was another undefeated opponent for Anthony. Like the true professional he is, Anthony has stayed focus throughout and is determined to win another belt.



“Nemesapti has been in with some excellent opponents throughout his career and will be coming over here to win. I’m expecting a competitive contest between two young fighters.”



