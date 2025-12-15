Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul Was a Joke… Until It Wasn’t

This is no exhibition. This is a fight with consequences.

Jake Paul Is Not What He Was, and That’s Exactly Why This Is Risky

Paul’s early run was influencer fluff. Novelty opponents. Carefully chosen names. What matters is what came next.

He stayed. He trained. He took punches. He lost to Tommy Fury and didn’t vanish. He came back heavier, calmer, more disciplined. Wins over Silva, Diaz, Perry, Tyson and Chávez Jr hardened him in one way only. They taught him how to survive nights, not how to live with heavyweight power.

Here’s the part people keep skirting around. Jake Paul is stepping into a weight and a danger zone his body was never designed for. He’s a natural cruiserweight at best. Carrying size is one thing. Absorbing heavyweight shots is another.

Anthony Joshua does not hit like anyone Paul has ever shared a ring with. Not even close. One clean right hand from a full-sized heavyweight is not about losing rounds. It’s about neurological risk. It’s about what happens after the bell. Fighters don’t talk about it because it scares people, but this is the sharp end of the sport.

Paul knows this. That’s why his style will be safety-first. Long guard. Grab-and-hold. Spoil, lean, reset. He’ll try to slow Joshua’s output and make the night awkward. If it turns scrappy and ugly, that reduces damage. That’s not cowardice. That’s survival instinct.

Joshua Has the Tools to End This, but the Clock Is Loud

Joshua’s résumé is real. Klitschko. Parker. Povetkin. Ruiz. Championship rounds against men built for this weight. Anyone pretending Paul belongs in that company is lying to themselves.

But boxing doesn’t freeze time. Joshua’s loss to Daniel Dubois didn’t just end a fight. It reopened questions about punch resistance and confidence under fire. Joshua is still dangerous. Still strong. Still capable of ending this the moment he commits.

The problem is commitment. Joshua now thinks. He pauses. He looks for the perfect moment. Against elite fighters, that costs control. Against Paul, it gives Paul time to survive.

Prediction, straight up. If Joshua boxes sharp and touches Paul early, this ends quickly and safely for everyone involved. If Joshua hunts, loads up, or hesitates, this drags into uncomfortable territory. And the longer it goes, the more Paul’s health becomes the real concern.

Paul’s only path is frustration and fatigue. He needs Joshua to slow. He needs the fight to stay messy. He needs to avoid clean shots entirely. Because one clean heavyweight punch changes lives, not just scorecards.

The Part Boxing Doesn’t Like Saying Out Loud

If Joshua wins clean, this becomes a strange chapter. If he struggles, the sport takes another credibility hit. If Paul somehow survives deep or worse, the conversation stops being about money and starts being about responsibility.

This isn’t bravery versus skill. This is a man betting on timing and decline versus a man betting that pedigree still protects him. And hovering over all of it is a real health risk that cannot be spun away with promotion.

Boxing asked for chaos. Boxing got it. Now it has to live with the consequences.

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua fight details and how to watch

When is the fight?

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua takes place on Friday, December 19, at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

What time does it start?

Prelims: 4:45 p.m. ET / 9:45 p.m. UK time

Main card: 8:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 a.m. UK time

How can I watch the fight?



The full event is streaming live on Netflix worldwide.



No pay-per-view. No add-ons. A standard Netflix subscription gets you the whole card.

Undercard:

Alycia Baumgardner vs Leila Beaudoin

Undisputed vs unbeaten. Baumgardner brings real pop and experience at the very top. Beaudoin is slick, hungry, and stepping straight into the fire. Levels fight, but Beaudoin isn’t here to survive.

Anderson Silva vs Tyron Woodley

Two MMA legends back in a boxing ring. Pride, ego, and unfinished business. Don’t expect finesse. Expect stubbornness and moments of chaos.

Jahmal Harvey vs Kevin Cervantes

Olympian vs pure finisher. Harvey’s class and timing against Cervantes’ all-action pressure. Proper test early in Harvey’s pro run.

Cherneka Johnson vs Amanda Galle

Undisputed bantamweight titles on the line. Johnson’s sharp and proven. Galle is tough, awkward, and won’t fold easily. Real championship grind.

Yokasta Valle vs Yadira Bustillos

World-level craft vs rising ambition. Valle’s pace and control against Bustillos’ speed and hunger. Short, fast rounds, no wasted motion.

Avious Griffin vs Justin Cardona

Violence risk. Griffin hunts knockouts. Cardona boxes clean and keeps working. Someone’s plan breaks here.

Keno Marley vs Diarra Davis Jr

Marley’s pro debut with Olympic pedigree. Davis brings size and grit. Early look at whether Marley carries that amateur edge into the paid game.

Caroline Dubois vs Camila Panatta

Dubois’ speed and accuracy against Panatta’s toughness and experience. Champion vs seasoned spoiler with nothing to lose.