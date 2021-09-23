Anthony Joshua Insists He “Has To Be The A-Side” In Tyson Fury Fight; But Adds “I’d Never Let That Hold Up A Fight”

Anthony Joshua spoke with members of the media after today’s big presser to hype up Saturday night’s hugely interesting fight with Oleksandr Usyk.

And though the fast-approaching fight got covered in detail, there were, of course, plenty of questions about the mega-fight we all want to see: Joshua against Tyson Fury.

Joshua said he wishes Fury and Deontay Wilder (who will of course collide in their third fight on October 9) good luck, adding how he will fight whoever wins providing he wins the Usyk fight.

AJ, who holds three belts to Fury’s one, was asked who should be the A-side when (or if) he and Fury get it on.

“We had a 50/50 deal. That’s showing you I want the fight,” Joshua said. “When it comes to title defences, my last ten opponents and his last ten, all that stuff – come on, man, I have to be the A-side.

But I’d never let that hold up a fight. We both have important fights in our career, both 50/50 fights as well, which is really good for boxing at the end of the day.

I’ve got a rematch clause if the worse happens. I’m not too sure of Fury’s situation, so I lose, I’m fighting Usyk again. The undisputed [title fight] gets put on hold. If I win, I’ll fight either one of them. If Fury wins, I’ll fight Fury. But if Wilder wins, I’ll fight Wilder.”

In an ideal world, if Joshua does beat Usyk on Saturday, he would then go straight into a super-fight with the winner of Fury-Wilder III.

No messing about, no silly games played at the negotiating table, just the fight made.

In truth, we fans would be happy and excited to see Joshua fight either Fury or Wilder next year, for all the marbles. But right now, the big question is, does Joshua beat Usyk, and does Fury beat Wilder again?

It’s going to be a very interesting two weeks of heavyweight moving and shaking. Just who will be crowned the undisputed heavyweight king next year? Will an undisputed fight actually happen?

It has to, right? Providing Usyk doesn’t pull off the upset on Saturday. If that happened, we’d see a good number of months get devoted to the Usyk-Joshua rematch. What would the Fury-Wilder III winner do in the meantime is another good question?