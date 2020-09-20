Ann Wolfe KO Vonda Ward: “The Greatest KO In Women’s Boxing”

Ann Wolfe had some career in the ring. Going 24-1(16) – the one defeat, to Valerie Mahfood, later avenged – Wolfe might have given us the greatest, most spectacular KO ever seen in women’s boxing. It was back in May of 2004 when Wolfe fought an unbeaten Vonda Ward for two light-heavyweight belts (Wolfe having already won titles at middle and super-middle). The action was nationally televised, and fans watching the fight in Biloxi, Mississippi, really did witness a highlight reel KO to remember.

Ward was a perfect 18-0, with 15 wins coming by KO, yet she had never faced anyone of Wolfe’s class and toughness. On top of that, Ward had a tendency to stick her chin out invitingly. Many of her previous opponents had been unable to take advantage due to being significantly shorter in height than the 6’6” former NCAA basketball player. But Wolfe made Ward pay dearly for her poor defense.

Wolfe came out, stalking her rival, slipping what came her way and looking for an opening. When a gaping defensive hole opened up, Wolfe struck. Hard. A monster of an over-hand right collided flush with Ward’s exposed jaw, and down she went, Ward falling flat on her back, the back of her head violently slamming onto the canvas as she touched down.

It was over after just over two minutes of the opening round, and the second the punch connected, everybody knew it. Was this really the greatest KO scored in women’s boxing, as the commentators said on the night? In terms of a one-punch KO in women’s boxing, it’s tough to point to a more sensational knockout.

Women’s boxing is not for everyone, and the KO Wolfe scored sure ain’t for the squeamish. But Wolfe showed how women fighters can be as explosive, as exciting, and as devastating as male fighters. Today, all these years later, Wolfe KO1 Ward remains a fan-fave on YouTube.

Wolfe would box seven more times, winning all seven, four by stoppage, yet “Brown Sugar” never bettered that Ward KO. Wolfe then became a trainer, most famously working with 154-pound contender James Kirkland. Wolfe also appeared in the movie “Wonder Woman.”

Wolfe may indeed have scored the greatest, most memorable KO in women’s boxing, and she might well have been one of the best female fighters ever. Just ask Vonda Ward.