WATCH LIVE: Andy Ruiz v Anthony Joshua 2: Open Workout Livestream

Andy Ruiz vs Anthony Joshua 2: Open Workout Livestream– Streaming Live – 9 am ET/6 am PT





Ruiz vs Joshua 2 will be streamed exclusively on DAZN in the United States, in addition to being available globally on DAZN in Austria, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Italy, Japan, Spain and Switzerland.

Andy Ruiz, Jr. and Anthony Joshua OBE greeted the royal family, media and fans at a huge grand arrival ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, ahead of their rematch this Saturday. In June, Ruiz (33-1, 22 KOs) spoiled the U.S. debut of then-undefeated heavyweight kingpin Joshua (22-1, 21 KOs), leaving New York as the unified IBF, WBA and WBO world heavyweight champion. The upset is considered one of the largest upsets in heavyweight boxing history, drawing comparisons to other historic heavyweight upsets such as Buster Douglas’ shocking victory over Mike Tyson and Hasim Rahman’s knockout win over Lennox Lewis.

The full main card features four heavyweight fights including the much-anticipated world championship main event. Opening the card is Filip Hrgovic (9-0, 7 KOs) against Eric Molina (27-5, 19 KOs) followed by Dillian Whyte (26-1, 18 KOs) against Mariusz Wach (35-5, 19 KOs). In the evening’s chief support bout, Alexander Povetkin (35-2, 24 KOs) will square off against Michael Hunter (18-1, 12 KOs).

The full main card will begin on DAZN at 12 p.m. ET with the main event is expected to commence shortly after 3:30 p.m. ET.

Quotes from today’s grand arrivals ceremony

Andy Ruiz





On fighting in Saudi Arabia: “This is a beautiful country and I am really excited to be here. I never imagined being here defending these titles. This is an amazing feeling.”

On how training camp: “We are enjoying life, we are enjoying what comes with this. But we are working hard and ready for Saturday’s fight. We had a longer camp than we did for June 1 and I feel good.”

On rumors of Anthony Joshua looking impressive in sparring: “Well, I am not a sparring partner. I am the heavyweight champion of the world. That’s the difference. They can say whatever they want but when you get in that ring, it’s a different thing.”

On Evander Holyfield: “Evander Holyfield is a legend, one of my favorite fighters ever. I appreciate all the love and support. But I am here and ready for December 7, I know it’s not going to be easy. This is going to be hard and there are a lot of obstacles but I am ready.”

Anthony Joshua

On whether he quit in the first fight: “Everyone is entitled to their opinion. They all have their views. The thing is, I was on my feet, I tried to walk out and the ref held my trousers. He waved the fight off. It wasn’t like I said, ‘Ref, I’ve had enough.’ I didn’t quit. But that’s why we are here so we can face off again on December 7th.”

On his weight: “I have been gym ready. I just feel good. I have to admit, I haven’t been focused on my weight. I have been focused on my boxing work.”

On his advantages in the rematch: “Your mind is the biggest muscle in the body. I just use that to my advantage. Positive self-talk is important. You have to really believe it in your heart, not just your mind.”

On sparring rumors: “I respect all my sparring partners who have helped get me ready physically. Some of them are here today, They all make me better and I respect that. I didn’t send any of them home.”

Michael Hunter

On fighting in Saudi Arabia: “This has been a beautiful experience. This is definitely the biggest fight to happen out here in Saudi Arabia. Being the co-feature, I get to be part of making this event as special as possible.”

On his preparation this week: “I meditate and eat my vegetables. I am a fighter and been at this a long time so I know how to stay cool, calm and collected.”

On his prediction for Saturday: “It’s going to be fireworks on Saturday night on DAZN. I am looking to steal the show. I always try to compete with the other people on the card. I look at everyone on the card before I fight to do my homework and research. I will bring my best, as the co-feature it is my job to deliver an exciting performance.”

FIGHT WEEK SCHEDULE

