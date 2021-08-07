Andy Lee: Fury will beat Wilder faster this time

Trainer Andy Lee is predicting a quicker stoppage victory for Tyson Fury over former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder in their trilogy match on October 9th.

Fury had a case of COVID-19 recently, and he’s expected to be 100% for the rescheduled match with Deontay.

Lee believes that Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs) has too much to overcome mentally from the beatdown he received from Fury in 2020 to come out victorious in their trilogy match.

We don’t know Fury has left at this stage in the game after being out of the ring for close to two years and having been thrashed by his sparring partners.

It doesn’t sound good about the reports of Fury getting beaten up in training camp Jared Anderson and Efe Ajagba, which some fans believe is the true reason for the July 24th fight with Wilder being postponed.

Did Fury have COVID-19?

“He was good, but we all had COVID, so he wasn’t too good,” said Andy Lee to iFL TV on how Tyson Fury looked in his recent training camp before postponing his fight with Wilder to October 9th.

“He [Fury] might have had it before, I suspect. I can’t point fingers at one of the sparring partners, but he felt a bit run down before he got tested.

“Once he got tested, he was the first person to test clear on an antigen test. He was the first person, so he probably had it previous before we got it,” said Lee.

Fans don’t believe that Fury ever had COVID-19, so it doesn’t matter what Lee says about that. They think this is something that Fury came up with because he wasn’t ready physically or mentally to face Wilder on July 24th.

When a fighter has been out of the ring for well over a year like Fury, they lose a lot from their game. Hence, that might be the reason why Fury had problems with his sparring partners. Sitting around on the sofa for close to two years will age you if you’re an athlete.

As a professional, you can’t afford to do that without losing your ability to compete at the highest levels of the sport. Wilder can get away with it because his game is built around his punching power.

That power will still be there no matter how long he’s out of the ring. But for Fury, he’s a finesse guy, who absolutely must fight all the time to stay sharp, and he’s not been doing that.

“We weren’t tested clear for a few days, so he was tested quite early testing clear,” Lee continued about the COVID-19 business. “It seems like he made a good full recovery. I feel great now, even after having it.

“I had four or five days of being really tired and run down, and he was the same. That’s it. It was a shame that we were sickened by it really because it’s been a long time, and he just wants to fight,” said Lee about Fury.

Lee predicting a quicker KO for Fury

“I think he’ll do it earlier than he did the first time, but I still think it’ll be an extremely dangerous fight because Wilder will be fresh and highly motivated,” Lee said when asked how the trilogy match will go between Fury and Wilder.

“He’ll probably be motivated by having a new trainer, learning new things. He’ll probably be enthusiastic now, but I still don’t know how he’s [Wilder] going to recover mentally from that fight.

“It’s going to take a huge effort mentally to come back from that defeat and the manner of that defeat the first time,” said Lee.

You can argue it’s going to be harder for Fury to come back from what took place during his sparring sessions with Anderson and Ajagba than it will be for Wilder to come back from his loss a year ago.

Getting bounced around the ring by the 21-year-old Jared and Ajagba, that’s got to be hard for Fury to come back from. That might be the reason he’s hitting the weights so hard.

“Tyson is such a good fighter, and his mentality is unbelievable. Tyson is just a child, in a way.

“If I said, ‘I’m going to run up that mountain,’ he would say, ‘Well, you’re not going to beat me.’ I pushed him to the point of vomiting, but he keeps going.

“His mentality is unreal. For anyone to be around him, it’s such a benefit, yeah,” said Lee about Fury.