Andre Ward-Adonis Stevenson: A fight that has to happen

Although Andre Ward doesn’t seem too overly enthused at the idea of taking a fight with Adonis Stevenson – preferring to ponder a move to cruiserweight, maybe even heavyweight – a clash between the two light-heavyweight rulers remains of interest to the fans.

Not only would this fight be for all the 175-pound belts, Stevenson holding the WBC crown, Ward all the rest, The Ring Magazine belt included, it would also be an interesting clash of styles: the boxer Vs. the puncher. And in speaking with RingTV. Stevenson said he wants the fight, that he isn’t overly concerned with Ward’s superb defensive abilities, and that “Al [Haymon] will take care of it.”

Stevenson says the reclusive promoter will work on making the fight. Ward, fresh off his largely impressive (if controversial) stoppage win over Sergey Kovalev, didn’t exactly rule out a fight with Stevenson at Saturday night’s post-fight presser, but he didn’t appear too excited about it either. Ward would enter the ring as a considerable betting favourite if the fight did take place, but Stevenson, with his vaunted power, would have at least an outside puncher’s chance.





Then again, it was Ward who turned puncher in the Kovalev rematch, so maybe it would be southpaw Stevenson who found himself on the back foot if this fight happened. Ward said after vanquishing Kovalev that he moved up to 175 with the express interest of fighting the Russian danger-man, the best fighter in the light-heavyweight division at the time according to Ward.

Now, a potentially dangerous defence against the hard-hitting and avoided Artur Beterbiev aside, there isn’t too much for Ward at light-heavyweight apart from a unification clash with Stevenson. But Ward has that move up in weight on his mind, not a fight with “Superman.” But what would bring Ward more glory, a pick-up-all-the-pieces and clean out the division (titles-wise) win over Stevenson, or the capturing of a belt at cruiserweight?

What would you prefer to see Ward do? Who knows, maybe Ward, despite having one eye on possible retirement, will do both – knock off Stevenson and then move up to 200-pounds. But heavyweight, wouldn’t that be a step too far, especially if Ward really did go for Anthony Joshua?