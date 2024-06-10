Tank Davis vs. Frank Martin: Andre Berto Offers Expert Prediction

Former welterweight world champion Andre Berto is picking Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis to successfully defend his WBA ‘regular’ lightweight title against Frank Martin this Saturday night.

Berto believes being in a big with like this with the attention it’s receiving will be too much for Martin (18-0, 12 KOs), and he’ll crumble under the lights when he gets in with Tank Davis (29-0, 27 KOs) in their headliner on PBC on Prime Video PPV at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Tank’s Long Layoff: A Potential Factor

What we don’t know is how the 14-month layoff will affect Tank Davis, who hasn’t fought since last year in April when he stopped Ryan Garcia.

It’s a long time out of the ring for Tank, and ihe’s facing a good opponent that would likely beat everyone that Davis has ever fought during his career. There’s no one on Tank’s 29-fight resume that Martin wouldn’t beat, which gives him a real chance in this fight.

Berto’s Prediction

“I like both guys, but it’s hard to go against Tank. He has kind of the full package,” said Andre Berto to Fighthype, picking Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis to defeat challenger Frank Martin this Saturday night.

Most boxing fans are picking Tank Davis to win, but it still doesn’t mean much because Martin is fighting going to be fighting all out, and he’s got a guy that has never been tested against fighter at his level.

Mayweather Promotions did a good job of maneuvering Tank for many years before he finally branched out on his own, and we don’t know how he’s going to do in the general population of the lightweight division now that he’s no longer protected.

“He’s fast, he’s strong, and a lot of people out there look past the fact that he’s very fundamentally sound. He’s used to these big events. This is going to be the first time that we see Frank Martin in a big show,” said Berto.

“A lot of times, just being in a big show like this will cripple a lot of guys, especially if you’re walking in with an animal like Tank. So, it’s going to be a lot for him to try and deal with. You’re talking about skill, power, and atmosphere. So, I give it to Tank,” said Berto.