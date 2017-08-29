An appreciation: Ranking Floyd Mayweather Junior’s five finest performances

Love him or loathe him, and whether you’re going to miss him or you are saying good riddance; Floyd Mayweather Junior has waved goodbye to the boxing ring. Yes, many great fighters of the past did the same thing, only to have a change of heart – ego-driven or down to financial need – and launch a come back, but it looks as though we can take “Money” at his word.

Though a comeback can never, ever be 100-percent ruled out for any fighter, Mayweather appears to be different – in large part due to the simply staggering amount of money he will have to keep him company on the days that drag due to boredom. Mayweather will not fight again, it seems we can take it to the bank.





So, in way of an appreciation towards the fighter who perhaps polarised opinion more than any other fighter in history, here is a look back at his five finest ring performances: from 5 to number-one:

5: W12 “Sugar” Shane Mosley – Las Vegas, May 2010.

In arguably the only fight in which Mayweather was cracked, belted, smacked, chinned or walloped, Floyd showed his inner strength and his fine chin. After taking not one but two right hand bombs from a fired up Mosley in the second round, Mayweather regained his composure and absolutely dominated the remaining 10 rounds to win a wide UD.

4: W12 Zab Judah – Las Vegas, April 2006.





Perhaps this fight is where the quite nonsensical, “Mayweather has trouble with southpaws” claim came from. Yes, Floyd did have problems with Zab early on – Judah arguably boxed the greatest opening four rounds of his entire career on this night – but he soon switched game-plans and took his spar-mate to school to win a wide UD.

3: W12 Juan Manuel Marquez – Las Vegas, September 2009.

Much was made of the weight factor in this fight, and, yes, the Mexican warrior/ultra-smart boxer was at a disadvantage. Still, the way Floyd mastered such a fine fighter, scoring a heavy knockdown along the way to a near shutout decision victory, during which he was barely touched, earns “Money” major plaudits. In short, no other fighter ever had such a dominant time with “Dinamita.”

2: KO10 Diego Corrales – Las Vegas, January 2001.

Both undefeated fighters were having their first Super-Fight and, boy, how Mayweather made the most of the occasion. Five times in total the teak-tough, ultra-dangerous puncher from San Diego was blasted to the canvas. Never has Floyd looked so venomous, so ruthless.

1: W12 Saul “Canelo” Alvarez – Las Vegas, September 2013.

Forget that crazy, unforgivable score-card that had the fight a draw, this performance by Mayweather was utterly beautiful. Against a young (much younger than Floyd) strong and gifted fighter, Mayweather painted a masterpiece in hit and not get hit. Canelo was exhausted by the later rounds, looking, in the opinion of some, like a fighter who wanted to quit, yet Mayweather was not even breathing hard.

Many good judges had this one down as a close fight, maybe a dangerous fight for the then-36 year old “Money.” Instead, Floyd scored his greatest win; his most impressive win. This win will look even better in years to come, especially when we consider how good Canelo has looked against fighters other than Floyd since. And just think – if Alvarez beats Gennady Golovkin next month, how special will Floyd’s win, his easy win, look then?