Canelo-GGG media day in Los Angeles

Lineal and Ring Magazine Middleweight Champion Canelo Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) and WBC/WBA/IBF/IBO Middleweight Champion Gennady “GGG” Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) hosted an open media workout at L.A. LIVE ahead of their highly anticipated showdown. Canelo vs. Golovkin, the battle for the middleweight championship of the world, will take place on Sept. 16 and will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View® beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.

The workout also featured televised Pay-View-View undercard fighters Joseph “JoJo” Diaz, Jr., Randy “El Matador” Caballero, and Diego De La Hoya. Here’s what the fighters had to say during today’s media workout about their upcoming bouts:

CANELO ALVAREZ, Lineal and Ring Magazine Middleweight World Champion:

“I know what I have in front of me. I know he’s a strong fighter. He is the most dangerous opponent of my career, but I’m ready for him and what’s next to come. That’s why we prepared, and to give the fans a beautiful fight. This fight’s for you; this fight’s for all the fans who have been asking for it. We know that in fights, it takes two to tango. I’m ready, and you know what you’ll get from me. Let’s just hope he brings it as well.”

“I’m excited and happy that the fight is almost here. I’ve been focused like always with my training this camp. I’m gonna do and use whatever I need to be one step ahead of Gennady in the ring. Without a doubt, our fight on September 16 will be one of the great fights in the history of boxing. Golovkin will bring out the best in me.”





GENNADY “GGG” GOLOVKIN, WBC/WBA/IBF/IBO Middleweight World Champion:

“This is a fight boxing can be proud of. It is boxing’s biggest fight. It is a fight for history. It is a real Mexican fight. Everyone will remember this fight. Canelo is No. 1 in Mexico, a country known for great fighters. He is very special.”



“Canelo has looked good and looked strong in his last few fights. That is why we have worked so hard in training camp. We have worked on new things. This is my biggest fight. I worked hard to become of champion of the world. I worked hard with Abel to stay champion of the world.”



“This is our Mexican Independence Day holiday weekend gift to boxing and to boxing fans. The fans have been asking for this fight for years. We are going to give a great battle. I am very excited to be finally fighting in Las Vegas, but I am more excited that it is against Canelo. The energy will be off the charts. Let me repeat — this is a fight boxing can be proud of.”

JOSEPH “JOJO” DIAZ, JR., Featherweight Contender:

“Jorge Lara is ranked no. 6 by the WBC and if Josh Warrington doesn’t want to fight me, I’ll fight the guy that’s willing to step up. Jorge Lara is a tough competitor but at the end of the day I’m not going to let anyone keep me from achieving what I want to achieve.”



RANDY “EL MATADOR” CABALLERO, NABF Super Bantamweight Champion

“I’m feeling good. Look at this atmosphere. This crowd is going crazy. Trust me, this is the biggest card in boxing right now. I’m going to enjoy it. I’m going to soak it all in. Come September 16 I’m going to make sure I’m 100 percent ready, and I’m going to put on an amazing show for all of my fans.”

“At the end of the day, all these words don’t mean anything. Just be ready. I know he’s going to be ready. We’re going to put on a great fight for you guys.”

DIEGO DE LA HOYA, WBC Youth World Super Bantamweight Champion

“I’m ready. Like all Mexicans, I will put all of my heart into this. The words will be said in the ring. I’m going to show what Diego De La Hoya is about on September 16. Caballero is an impressive boxer so it he will be a tough competitor for me in the ring. He knows how to train really hard. It’s not going to be an easy fight. Come fight night, we will leave it all in the ring. It’s a good opportunity for both of us for a world title on September 16.”

Canelo vs. Golovkin is a 12-round fight for the middleweight championship of the world presented by Golden Boy Promotions and GGG Promotions and sponsored by Tecate “BORN BOLD”; Hennessy, Never Stop, Never Settle; O’Reilly Auto Parts. Better Parts, Better Prices…everyday!; Fred Loya Insurance; Interjet; Thor: Ragnarok; Fathom Events; Tsesnabank; and Capital Holdings. Diaz, Jr. vs. Lara is 12-round WBC Featherweight Title Eliminator bout presented by Golden Boy Promotions. Caballero vs. De La Hoya is a 10-round fight for the NABF Super Bantamweight Championship presented by Golden Boy Promotions. Martin vs. Rojo is a 10-round lightweight bout for the WBC Continental Americas and vacant WBA Intercontinental Championships presented by GGG Promotions. The event will take place Saturday, Sept. 16 at T-Mobile Arena and will be produced and distributed live by HBO Pay-Per-View® beginning at a special time of 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.

HBO Sports will air the special “Under The Lights: Canelo/Golovkin” Saturday, Sept. 2 at 10:00 p.m. (E/PT) on HBO. It’s the final time the two will see each other until fight week unfolds in Las Vegas.

Episode #2 of 24/7 Canelo/Golovkin premieres Saturday, Sept. 9 on HBO immediately following the live Boxing After Dark triple header from the StubHub Center at 10:15 p.m. ET/PT.

Tickets for the closed circuit telecast of Canelo vs. Golovkin at Bellagio Resort & Casino, MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, The Mirage Hotel & Casino, Monte Carlo Resort and Casino, New York-New York Hotel & Casino, Luxor Hotel and Casino and Circus Circus Las Vegas are priced at $75, not including applicable fees. All seats are general admission and are currently on sale. Tickets may be purchased at any MGM Resorts International Box Office, by phone with a major credit card at 1-800-745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com.

