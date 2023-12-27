Amir Khan picks Haney: Skill vs. Power in Garcia fight

Former light welterweight champion Amir Khan is picking Devin Haney to defeat Ryan Garcia if the fight between them happens early next year.

Khan used Haney as his sparring partner years ago to prepare for his fight against Terence Crawford, and he was impressed with him and predicted that he would one day become a world champion. He was in awe of the young Devin’s skills back then.

Ryan (25-1, 20 KOs) and WBC light welterweight champion Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) are in negotiations, and it’s hoped that they can agree to a deal to meet next. It’s easy to predict a victory for Haney because Ryan hasn’t shown much ability to fight at the highest level.

Technical Mastery vs. One-Punch Wonder:

He’s a one-trick pony in the Deontay Wilder mold, with him being a one-armed slugger. In Ryan’s case, he uses his left hook as his bread & butter punch that wins his fights.

If not, Haney will need to decide whether to face his WBC mandatory Sandor Martin or vacate his belt.

“I’ve always said Devin Haney is an amazing fighter. Back in 2018, when I was training for the fight against Terence Crawford, and he [Haney] was one of my sparring partners,” said Amir Khan to Fight Hub TV.

It’s too bad Haney couldn’t prepare Khan to deal with the low blow that ultimately led to him being pulled out of his fight with Crawford in the sixth round of their fight in 2019

Khan’s endorsement

“He’s one of the best fighters I’ve sparred. He’s an amazing fighter. Good skills, good movement, and power as well. So, he’s really showing his class. Yeah, I think he’ll beat Ryan Garcia,” said Khan about Haney.

The perception boxing fans have is Haney will make easy work of Ryan, who appears to be using it as a cash-out before he retires. If Ryan does stick around after this fight, it’ll likely be for a rematch with Gervonta Davis or a match against Teofimo Lopez.

Fans would prefer to see Haney step up against IBF champion Subriel Matias, Teofimo, Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis, Crawford, Tank Davis or Shakur Stevenson.

“I know they fought six times before, 3-3, but if it ever happens again, I think Devin Haney will take that fight. One time, we did six, seven, or eight rounds with each other. He’s [Haney] a brilliant fighter, and I’m glad that he was there to help,” said Khan.

What they did as amateurs is meaningless to where they’re at in the pro ranks. Haney is a lot more advanced than Ryan Garcia now, as he seems to put in a lot more work at improving. Ryan seems more wrapped up in his social media than putting in the kind of work that Haney has done.

“He was up and coming at the time. I do remember speaking to him at the time, telling him, ‘One day, you will become one of the best out there,’ because you could see talent. I think the focus he’s had from a young age. What a great fighter,” said Khan about Haney.