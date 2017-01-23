Amir Khan: Kell Brook doesn’t want the fight, it’s not happening

In a surprising, even shocking development regarding the British super-fight between Amir Khan and Kell Brook, it seems the fight is NOT going to happen. At least this is what Khan said today whilst being interviewed on British TV channel ITV’s “This Morning” show.

Khan, speaking with Phillip Schofield via live satellite interview from San Francisco, was primarily talking, along with his wife, about his recent personal problems, but he was also briefly asked about the Brook fight.





“Well, basically, my team sat down with Kell Brook and his manager. We tried to make the fight and Kell Brook said he doesn’t want the fight so it’s not happening,” Khan said. “It’s something I didn’t want to tweet, but you asked me so I want to tell you the real truth. I want the fight and Kell Brook has just walked away from it. He doesn’t want it. Maybe he has other options or maybe he just doesn’t want that big fight. I think he’s just fooling the British public. I was getting the blame for not taking the fight, and now, when I’ve said, ‘yes, I’ll take the fight,’ Kell Brook has stepped back and made excuses. He’s making me look [like] the bad one. I want to tell you guys, I want the fight. The answer from Kell Brook and his team was no.”

Unless Brook has a big fight lined up with a Manny Pacquiao or some other massive name, it seems odd he would walk away from the Khan fight. Brook, as fans know, has been asking and asking and demanding this all-British showdown for years, yet now he simply walks away from it? Strange indeed, but we must of course take Khan at his word – and in today’s interview, he did look genuinely disappointed that this fight is now not going to take place.

Brook must respond soon, to explain and to give his side of the story. But if Khan does not face Brook next, just who will he fight? And has Brook bagged himself another shocker like the Gennady Golovkin fight? Time will tell.