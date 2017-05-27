Amir Khan: I hope Kell Brook can win tonight; we could meet at Wembley

Amir Khan has arrived in Sheffield, a guest pundit for Sky Sports, and the former 140 pound king has said he gives a slight edge to his countryman and possible future rival Kell Brook over Errol Spence Junior. Khan, when asked who he wanted to win tonight, answered Brook.

Khan said he sees Brook winning “a very tough fight,” and that if he does so, he could then fight the IBF welterweight champ in what would be a huge British super-fight. But does Khan really, truly want to fight Brook? This question has been asked now for a few years, and still we have no definitive answer. Brook definitely wants the fight, calling “Queen” Khan out so many times as he has done. But for whatever reason or reasons, Khan has not agreed to terms and signed on for the fight.

Maybe now, if Brook comes though in a rough and tough fight with Spence, Khan will finally put pen to paper. Khan said he is gunning for tonight’s winner either way, but it would be a genuine shame for British boxing if Khan and Brook never met to finally settle their differences in a captivating ‘once and for all’ manner. This particular fight, like the recent Anthony Joshua-Wladimir Klitschko classic, would sell out Wembley. It’s been simmering for too long already and it just has to happen.





In the meantime, though, there is not too long to go now until Brook-Spence, arguably the most fascinating welterweight match-up of the year, gets underway. Will Brook hold onto his treasured belt, or will the silky southpaw skills belonging to “The Truth” get the job done on hostile territory?

Late Prediction: in a great fight, with many twists and turns in the plot and shifts in momentum, Spence gets a sensational mid-rounds stoppage win.

Will Khan call out tonight’s winner, whoever it is? Today’s welterweight division is the best weight class in boxing today, and tonight’s winner will have many lucrative big fight options to choose from.