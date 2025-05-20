All-Time Great Nino Benvenuti Has Died, Aged 87

In sad news, it has been reported by Italian media that the great Nino Benvenuti has passed away, this at the grand old age of 87. The former light-middleweight champion and the former two-time world middleweight king who also won Olympic gold passed away yesterday, this as he was surrounded by family and friends.

Benvenuti, who may well deserve the distinction as the finest boxer Italy ever produced, was a massive star in his prime and beyond. Celebrated for his good looks – his movie star looks – along with his boxing ability, Nino embarked on an astonishing amateur career prior to his global fame, with him winning a gold medal at the Rome Olympics in 1960. Benvenuti lost just once in a recorded 120 amateur bouts. This a truly amazing achievement.

As a professional, Benvenuti went an also-amazing 82-7-1(35). A world champion at 154 pounds, Nino also won the world middleweight crown on two occasions.

Among the fellow greats Benvenuti defeated during his 1961 to 1971 pro career:

Denny Moyer

Mickey Leahy

Sandro Mazzinghi

Don Fullmer

Emile Griffith

Luis Rodriguez

Tom Bethea

Benvenuti lost two tough fights with Carlos Monzon, the two stoppage losses seeing Nino lose his middleweight title before retiring from the ring to go into acting work.

Benvenuti was a real star, and a great person. Despite being stopped by Monzon two times over, Nino was a regular visitor to the jailed Monzon, who was imprisoned for the murder of his wife, this in 1988.

Everyone who saw Benvenuti box, or who knew him on a personal level, will be deeply saddened during this, the time of his passing.

Nino Benvenuti: light-middleweight champion from June 1965 to June 1966. Middleweight champion from April 1967 to September 1967, and March 1968 to November 1970.

Needless to say, tributes and well-wishes are now pouring in for Benvenuti, from all around the world. He was a true great.