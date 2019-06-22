Alexander Povetkin To Join Amir Khan In Saudi Arabia, Will Fight TBA, Possibly Scott Alexander On July 12

The July 12 card set for Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and topped by Amir Khan against Neeraj Goyat has got a little bit bigger. Russian news outlet TASS reports how Alexander Povetkin will see action on the card. Alexander’s opponent is yet to be officially confirmed but various reports say the former WBA heavyweight champ will face 30 year old Scott Alexander of Los Angeles.





Alexander, who has never been stopped but is coming off a 2018 decision loss to Travis Kauffman, is 14-3-2(8). Povetkin, who is closing in on retirement after having had a largely successful career, remains in the frame for another significant fight or two before he’s done. Alexander may or may not be able to give the Russian star some work next month.

“Povetkin’s fight will be part of the event of boxing in Jeddah, which takes place in the new sports arena King Abdullah Sports City,” a World of Boxing press release reads.

Povetkin, who will turn 40 years of age in September, underwent surgery on his shoulders last year and he aims to make the most of what time he has left in the ring. Currently 34-2(24), Povetkin is coming off a game and exciting effort against Anthony Joshua. Povetkin can still fight and if he’s matched right, who knows, he could still pick up a meaningful win or two before he walks away.





It will be a big deal in Saudi Arabia, with plenty of money going to the fighters (Khan especially, who is reported to be in for a big £7 million pay day) and it always adds to a card when the heavyweights are in action. Alexander hasn’t been active and we don’t know what kind of shape he’s in. Povetkin will of course be a huge favorite to win and in truth he is most likely looking at this fight as a nice tune-up affair.

Alexander, though, has nothing to lose and who knows, he might really go for it and manage to pull off the upset.