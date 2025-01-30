Agit Kabayel Says “My Friend Said I Only Fights Monsters,” Now He’s Ready To Face The “Challenge” Of Zhilei Zhang

The big, stacked card that will go down in Riyadh in Saudi Arabia on February 22 is, well, stacked and big. One of the most interesting fights that will take place is the heavyweight bout between the huge Zhilei Zhang and effective body puncher Agit Kabayel. Kabayel is more than just a proficient body puncher, the unbeaten German is for some the dark horse of the division, a man who has chopped down some heavy favourites who were also big guys.

In fact, as Kabayel said in speaking with Queensbury, he fights “monsters.” And Kabayel beats them. He did it when he brought down the feared Arslanbek Makhmudov, and he did it when he stopped Frank Sanchez. Now, Kabayel, 25-0(17) says he is looking forward to the “challenge” he will meet when he steps in with “Big Bang” Zhang, who is 27-2-1(22). Can Kabayel put down another heavyweight giant?

“My friend said to me I’m the Ghostbusters; I fight only monsters,” Kabayel said. “Makhmudov was a strong opponent, strong guy. I fought with Sanchez and now another monster waits for me. Big Bang Zhang is a great boxer. He is a strong person. He fought two times in his career at the Olympics. One time he won the silver. I respect him. This is, for me, another big challenge in my career. I’m ready for this. I will challenge myself.”

It really would be quite something seeing the approximately 280 pound, 6’6” tall Zhang hit the mat and stay there. But if Kabayel can whack away at southpaw Zhang’s midsection and score with hurtful, draining punches the way he did when he took out Makhmudov, and if Zhang gasses out, as he has done in some previous fights, then who knows, maybe the giant will fall again.

The Feb. 22 card is chock full of great, arguably 50-50 match-ups, but for some, Kabayel Vs. Zhang is the most fascinating fight on the card. For a P-P-V fee of £20, the upcoming card is fantastic value for money. Some fans would have paid that fee just to see one or two of the potentially great fights we will witness on fight night!

Who do YOU like in the Zhang-Kabayel fight?