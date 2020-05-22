Adrien Broner Still Demanding $10 Million

As fans may have read or heard, former multi-weight titlist Adrien Broner has demanded a whopping $10 million to fight again. Until he gets paid what he feels his talents richly deserve, “The Problem” is going to stay out of the boxing ring and in the recording studio. Broner is a rapper now, and he has recorded an album.

Broner spoke briefly in a short video, captured by Fight Hype, and he again made it clear he is holding out for that $10 million.

“I ain’t heard from Stephen Espinoza. Me and Al [Haymon] talk every day, but no-one is talking about that ten million,” Broner said. “So I take that as I’m still retired. So what I’m gonna do is, I’m just gonna focus on my album, and I’m just a rapper. I’m a rapper now. Until they talk about my ten million, I ain’t gonna be in the f*****g ring – I’m a be in the studio. My album dropping, and it is what it is. Still adjusting to fame.”

But who on earth will be willing to shell out such a hefty sum to lure Broner back into the ring? Broner has not looked great, or even good, in quite some time. Winless in his last three fights, the 30-year-old last scored a victory back in February of 2017 when he won a close, somewhat debatable decision over Adrian Granados. Since then, Broner, 33-4-1(24), has been beaten by Mikey Garcia and Manny Pacquiao, with a draw with Jessie Vargas in between.

Yet Broner, perhaps a good six or seven years removed from his best years in the ring, is demanding such crazy money. Just what goes on inside Broner’s head, a fan might well ask?

Stick to the rapping, A.B; you ain’t getting Floyd Mayweather money. No way. There was a time when Broner, down at 135 pounds, looked to be a very special fighter. But that was a long time and those four defeats ago. So have we actually seen the last of Broner in the ring? If so, will you miss him? Will you go out and buy his new album!