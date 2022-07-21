Adrien Broner sounding desperate for victory over Omar Figueroa on Aug.20th

A desperate-sounding Adrien Broner said on Thursday that he’s just “trying to get a victory” in his fight headliner against Omar Figueroa on August 20th on Showtime at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla.

The former four-division world champion Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs) has hit a dry patch in his long 14-year professional career. He needs to begin winning again to remain a championship-level fighter.

During Thursday’s virtual media Q&A, Broner, 32, said he believes he’s still capable of winning a world title, and it appears that he’s going to attempt to do that at 140.

That’s the weight that his fight with former WBC lightweight champion Figueroa (28-2-1, 19 KOs) will be held at. To capture a belt at 140, Broner will need help from the sanctioning bodies because he’s not ranked in the top 15 by any of them.

At this point, it’s questionable whether Broner will beat Figueroa because this is going to be a tough fight for him. Broner appeared to lose his last fight a year ago against Jovanie Santiago, and Figueroa is arguably a better fighter than that guy.

“On August 20th, expect a great fight. ‘The Can Man’ is back, and I’m going to put on a good show,” said Adrien Broner during Thursday’s virtual media Q&A.

“All of them,” said Broner when asked what version of Figueroa he’ll see in this fight. “With a guy like Figueroa, you’ve got to be well-prepared and ready for any Omar you can get. That’s what I’m doing, and I’ll be ready for whatever he brings.

“Of course, I’m going to do something different because it’s a different opponent. I just want to be in the best shape I can be, and execute our game plan.

“I don’t think I’m worried about anything he do. Like I said, whatever he brings to the table, we’re going to be ready for. I can’t wait for August 20th.

“Some people say I’m a good guy, and some people say I’m the bad guy in boxing. Until they really meet me, they say, ‘He’s an amazing person. I love him.’

“I don’t care about the rumors. I just try to be the best Adrien I can be. I’d love to come over there, but they got to pay,” said Broner about him needing to be paid well to come to the UK to fight.

“I don’t think so. I don’t mind coming over there, though. My age,” said Broner when asked what’s the main difference between the AB today and the one that fought Jason Litzau in 2011.

“I’ve learned a lot. One of the biggest things I’ve learned is give tips after you eat dinner. Everybody works hard, whether they work at Mcdonald’s or Ruth’s. A tip is always good.

“I don’t care about the ringwalk. I don’t care about none of that s***. I’m just trying to get this victory, and get on with the next one,” said Broner.