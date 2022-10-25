Adrien Broner signs 3-fight deal for $10M in 12-month deal with BLK Prime

Adrien ‘The Problem’ Broner is stating that he just signed an eight-figure [$10 million], 12-month, 3-fight deal with BLK Prime.

That’s an enormous amount of money for Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs) to be getting, considering that he’s not shown himself capable of beating the top-tier competition at 140 & 147.

It’s unclear what the goal is for BLK Prime to suddenly sign old guys like Broner and Terence Crawford. It would make sense if they were inking younger fighters on the top, but it doesn’t make sense their signing of Broner or the massive payday he and Crawford are getting.

Broner, 33, informed his boxing fans on Instagram today about his lucrative deal with BLK Prime. Adrien didn’t say anything about the kind of competition that they’ll expect him to be facing as part of the deal.

Suppose Broner is allowed to take easy foes like WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford, who is getting an eight-figure payday to defend against David Avanesyan on December 10th on BLK Prime. In that case, there won’t be any problem for AB to get through the 12-month contract without taking a loss.

Fighting good enough competition to give BLK Prime its money’s worth is just one hurdle that the 33-year-old Broner has to get past.

The even tougher part is how he will fight three times in 12 months when he hasn’t done that in many years.

With the infrequency that Broner has fought in the last five years, it seems highly improbable that he will fight three times in the next twelve months. Let this sink in. Broner has fought just three times in the last five years since 2017.

Now, they think Broner is going to suddenly fight three times in the next twelve months? Given the huge money Broner is getting paid, he’ll probably find a way to fight that many times, but he’s likely to be worn down and fighting injuries that will hamper his effectiveness inside the ring.

As it is, Broner has been struggling against fringe-level competition since 2017. If he’s depleted from overwork or injuries, he’s going to lose repeatedly during his next three fights, especially if he’s expected to fight good competition at 140 or 147.