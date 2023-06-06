Adrien Broner says his experience will carry him to victory against Bill Hutchinson

Adrien Broner feels that he’s going to get the job done against Bill Hutchinson on experience alone on Friday night in their 10-round main event.

The former four-division world champion Broner (34-4-1, 24 KOs) says he hasn’t gone out of his way to study Hutchinson’s fighting style because he sees himself as being on another level, and quite rightly so.

Hutchinson (20-2-4, 9 KOs) isn’t a contender at 140. He’s just an opponent brought in for the 33-year-old Broner to get a win, look good, and put himself in the rankings so that he can get a world title shot.

To get a title shot, Broner is probably going to need to fight some of the contenders in the 140-lb division because it wouldn’t be fair to him and fighters that have been waiting their turn for a crack at a belt.

Broner-Hutchinson will take place at the Casino Miami Jai Alai in Miami. This will be Broner’s first fight with promoter Don King and will be coming off a two-year-old layoff.

Broner cut his beard, and he looks years younger, but mostly because of the weight loss. When Broner started camp, he was heavy, old-looking, and looked nothing like a professional athlete.

“Looking at my career and the way boxing is going, I just felt that was the best decision for me. It’s time to do things different, that’s all,” said Adrien Broner to Fight Hub TV on why he chose to sign with promoter Don King.

“I’ve been in the game so long to where I really don’t need to look at this guy,” said Broner about Hutchinson. “There’s really not a style that I haven’t seen before, honestly, with all the experience that I’ve got.

“My main thing is to stay sharp, stay in shape, and go in there and get the job done. Make my adjustments, and I’m going to be ok. I’m going to look good on June 9th. If you ask me, I would say mega-good,” said Broner when asked how good he’s going to look on Friday against Hutchinson.

“Just know that the fight is going down on June 9th in Miami, and it’s going to be a hell of a night.

“The way boxing is going, I had to do what’s best for me; I think this is the best position to put myself in. It depends on which fighters you’re talking about. For some fighters, it can be good for them and lucrative, and you got ways where it can hurt fighters. I’m not worried bout that.

“I had to do what’s best for me, and I felt this was the best move for my career. We’re going to get this Bill Hutchinson fight out of the way first. I’m not trying to get into how my contract went with Don. I signed a hell of a contract, and I’m great.

“Things happen in boxing. I’m not here to talk bad about BLK. All my life, I wanted to work with Don King. Me becoming a world champion under Don King will be legendary.

“I’m just ready to perform and get on with the next one. I’m definitely ready, I’m fit, and I’m going to put on a good show on June 9th.

“It wasn’t an easy process, but I got through it,” said Broner about his training camp. “I feel good, and I’m ready to go. It promises to myself that I’m not going to break,” said Adrien about his comeback.

“I know I have plans, and I have goals that I want to accomplish, and the only way I’m going to be able to do that is through boxing. Put everything behind me, get my s**t together, and become champion again,” said Broner.