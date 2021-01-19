Adrien Broner INTERVIEW: “I’m going to try and fight three times this year at 140”

New Year, New Season for the Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer. Season 2 kicks off with the former four-division World Champion, Adrien “The Problem” Broner talking about how he dropped nearly 40 pounds, stopped drinking, and fought depression. The former champ also vows to become the World Champion again by the end of the year. It’s a must-see interview you don’t want to miss!

BRONER ON PEDRO CAMPA DROPPING OUT AND HIS NEW OPPONENT

“I don’t think it’s about the opponent for Adrien Broner. The fans, even the ones who dislike me, they just want Adrien Broner to go in there and be Adrien Broner. You know be in shape and get back to being the old AB, I think that’s what I’m coming back around too and on February 13th everybody will see.”

BRONER ON HIS DEPRESSION

“It was bad when you wake up, you don’t eat, first of all you barely sleep and then you wake up and the first thing you do is take a drink, and from that drink, it just leads to another one, and then another one, you look up and it’s 10:30 at night again, and it’s time to go to the club and then you spend 10, 15, 20 thousand. And then you wake back up and it’s the same thing. It’s just depressing and a hard cycle to stop but I did it.”

BRONER ON THE LIGHTWEIGHT DIVISION AND GERVONTA DAVIS, TEOFIMO LOPEZ, DEVIN HANEY, & RYAN GARCIA

“Tank is the best fighter in that division, the strongest fighter in that division and one of the smartest fighters too. When people see Tank fight they don’t see all the skills he possesses and everything he’s got, and I’m really on the side of him in the gym and I see it.”

BRONER ON HIS FUTURE

“I’m going to try and fight three times this year at 140… I think you’ll definitely see me in a PPV fight this year and after this fight, people are going to know that twin is back! The way I’m feeling and the way I’m looking right now, sparring probably my next fight I’ll be world champion again.”

These are just a few highlights of the in-depth interview with Adrien “The Problem” Broner. You will find the entire interview with Broner on YouTube (Last Stand Podcast with Brian Custer) and all major podcast platforms (Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, Spotify etc.).



