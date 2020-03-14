Adrien Broner In Yet More Trouble; Arrested For DUI In Miami

Adrien Broner has quite the rap sheet. And it keeps getting bigger. As per multiple reports, “The Problem” was arrested by police in Miami last night, for driving while under the influence of alcohol. Broner was jailed, with bond set at $1,000. Broner is expected to remain in jail until some time tomorrow morning.





This latest indiscretion is the most recent in a long list of crimes and misdemeanours committed by Broner, a fighter who once looked to be so, so promising. Back in February, on the day of the official weigh-in for the Tyson Fury v Deontay Wilder return in Las Vegas, Broner was arrested at The MGM Grand for trespassing. Apparently Broner, whilst drunk, was arrested for trying to get into the dressing rooms of both Canelo Alvarez and Sergey Kovalev the evening the two fought at The MGM back in November of last year – hence his ban from MGM property.

Broner seems to enjoy playing the bad boy, the villain, but enough is enough. Broner may or may not be finished as an elite fighter but it seems certain he will try and get himself a fight sooner rather than later. Broner simply needs the money and he has no other obvious means to earn cash aside from boxing. But can Broner keep out of trouble long enough to get a fight?





The DUI rap is small stuff compared to some of Broner’s other offences, his December 2019 fine of $83,000 for sexually assaulting a woman in a nightclub in Cleveland being especially bad news. At age 31, it may be too late for Broner to be able to clean up his act.

In terms of his ring career, Broner, 33-4-1(24) has won just one of his last four fights; this being a debatable split decision victory he scored over Adrian Granados in February of 2017. Broner has never been stopped or knocked out, but this could prove to be the last selling point a promoter could use in putting a Broner fight on: simply put, as unpopular as he is, fans would pay to see Broner get flattened.