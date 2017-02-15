Adrien Broner: I’m ready for Granados

Four-division world champion Adrien “The Problem” Broner and hard-hitting contender Adrian Granados kicked-off fight week with a media workout Wednesday ahead of their main event showdown Saturday, February 18 live on SHOWTIME® from the Cintas Center at Xavier University in Cincinnati.

Also working out Wednesday and competing in televised coverage beginning at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT were WBA Welterweight Champion David Avanesyan and two-time world champion Lamont Peterson, who meet in a 12-round welterweight fight, and light heavyweight contenders Marcus Browne and Thomas Williams Jr., who meet in a 10-round contest.





Tickets for the live event, which is promoted by About Billions Promotions and Mayweather Promotions in association with TGB Promotions and K1 Promotions, are priced at $250, $100, $75, $50 and $30, not including applicable fees, and are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased online at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

Here is what the fighters had to say Wednesday from Oasis Elite Boxing Club:

ADRIEN BRONER

“I feel really good. I’m confident as always. Training has been great and I’m just ready to put on a show for my hometown.

“I love fighting in Cincinnati. I know that I have a lot of people coming to see me win, but even in my home city, there will be people coming to see me lose.

“I handle the pressure of a hometown fight here. This one is one a whole different level because I haven’t fought here in a long time and I can’t wait.

“I know that Granados is not coming in here to back down. He’s a tough guy but I’m ready for anything he has.

“I could box every two weeks if they let me. But if I can stay healthy I’m looking forward to staying more active this year and fighting as many times in big fights as possible.

“It’s a surreal moment for me to be in this position as a fighter and as a promoter. I know that these young fighters look up to me. If I go and keep winning world titles, it’ll remind them that they have more work to do.

“I don’t want to do anything but bring out the best Adrien Broner. There are some fights you can win, but not with a great performance. With a guy like Granados, I can’t slack. He’s only going to bring the best out of me.

“My main focus right now is on Adrien Broner and bringing more positivity in my life. It all starts with boxing.”

ADRIAN GRANADOS

“We’re all a family in the gym. We’re there to push each other. It’s my turn to get the job done and I’m glad we have each other to push ourselves to be the best.

“I wasn’t happy about my layoff for much of last year. I lost an opportunity that I wasn’t happy about it. Patience ended up being the best in the end because now I have the kind of opportunity that every fighter wants.

“I’m definitely dedicating this fight to my little brother Ed Brown. I think about him every day. He’s got the best seat in the house up in heaven and I’m going to put on a great performance for him.

“Adrien is a strong puncher but I try not to focus too much on my opponent. I’m focused on myself and what I can do to beat the man in front of me.

“My team told me to stay patient and with their guidance we got this deal signed and I got this great opportunity. I’m looking to take advantage of it.”

DAVID AVANESYAN

“Lamont Peterson is a very good fighter. I’m happy to be able to face him here in the U.S. and I’m looking to keep my belt.

“I am going to do my best in the ring. I’m going to give it my all and the fans can expect a great fight.

“If I can win this fight, I’m open to fighting anyone in the welterweight division. I want big fights with the best fighters in the world.

“It’s important that I win this fight. This can open up doors for me and I know that I have the team that will work hard to get me these matchups.

“I think his layoff will hurt him. I’m going to come out and see what he’s bringing to the ring and then I will adjust and do what I have to do to get the victory.”

LAMONT PETERSON

“This is definitely the weight I want to be fighting at. I like the way I feel and the kind of shape I’m in. There are a lot of good names in this division and a lot of opportunities out there.

“To be back for a title fight is a blessing. I’m thankful for that. Everyone needs to know that the whole time I’ve been out, I’ve been working and getting better.

“I’m glad to get this string of welterweight title fights started. I’m anxious to see how everything plays out and who comes out on top as the number one welterweight.

“We get great conditioning in the gym. It’s been another amazing training camp and we’re going to put that effort into the ring.

“I look at this as me becoming the mandatory for Keith Thurman’s belt. This is a huge fight and it’s going to lead to even bigger opportunities.”

MARCUS BROWNE

“We studied all of his fights. Stevenson and Campillo were important obviously. We’re ready to do whatever it takes to win.

“The only guy on my hit list is Thomas Williams Jr. I’m ready to get in that ring and go to work.

“This time between fights has allowed me to reinvigorate my body. People talk about ring rust, but I believe that only exists in the mind. I stayed ready this whole time.

“This is the perfect opportunity for me. This is once in a lifetime and I have to take full advantage.

“I don’t look ahead. I can only look at what is right in front of me. Right now that’s this fight on Saturday night.

“My last fight taught me that I can go down, get back up and still win. That fight is behind me though. My main focus is on what is in front of me.

“My teammates from the 2012 Olympic team are my brothers and I’m so happy to see them get their opportunities, but now it’s my turn. This is my year.”

THOMAS WILLIAMS JR.

“I’m going to see what he brings to the ring. I know that he’s a boxer by nature, but maybe he’ll change it up. He didn’t look great last fight so he may make adjustments. Either way, we’ll be ready.

“I think that I have the better overall resume of opponents. Everyone knows that. But it doesn’t even matter. All that matters is Saturday. It gives me an advantage, but it won’t change Saturday night.

“I could go in there with one strategy, but then he might mix it up. My team prepared me well and I’m ready to go.

“Marcus and I were cool in the amateurs, but once the fight got made, it’s all business. We’re not cool, but there’s no beef. I’m here to take care of business.

“I asked for this fight. I had the opportunity for an easier fight, but I didn’t want it. I’m not planning to box forever, so I wanted to get right back to a world title shot. This time I’m going to win and ride off into the sunset. I want to leave on top.

“I’m predicting a knockout victory Saturday night. Don’t blink.”

# # #

ABOUT ADRIEN BRONER vs. ADRIAN GRANADOS

Adrien Broner vs. Adrian Granados will take place Saturday, February 18 from the Cintas Center at Xavier University in Cincinnati, OH live on SHOWTIME. Televised coverage on begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT with unbeaten light heavyweight contender Marcus Browne meeting hard-hitting former title challenger Thomas Williams Jr. in a 10-round showdown. Also featured will be WBA Welterweight Champion David Avanesyan battling former two-time world champion Lamont Peterson.