Adrien Broner exposes Ryan Garcia flaws that Tank Davis will capitalize on

Adrien Broner says Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis can take advantage of the major flaw that Ryan Garcia has in his game with his lack of defense to a left hand.

Broner believes that Tank (28-0, 26 KOs) will exploit this hole in Ryan’s game to perfection when they meet in April and likely knock him out.

Ryan (23-0, 19 KOs) was dropped by a lead left hand from southpaw Luke Campbell in 2021, and the only reason he wasn’t knocked out in the fight is that the British fighter surprisingly chose not to put his foot on the gas pedal after he got back up.

Most boxing fans are only giving Ryan a puncher’s chance against Tank because he doesn’t have the experience against high-quality opposition.

In looking at Ryan’s resume, arguably shows that there’s been a concerted effort on the part of his promoter to match him against non-threatening opposition to ensure that he could keep his unbeaten record for as long as possible until a big opportunity came for a lucrative fight.

“Tank isn’t going to fight Ryan like he fought Hector [Luis Garcia] at all,” said Adrien Broner to Fight Hub TV about his thoughts on the Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis vs. Ryan Garcia fight. “He’s not going to fight him that way, so you can’t really base your opinion on that fight.

“Ryan is not going to fight the way he fought in his previous fights against Tank. I think it’s going to be very competitive in the beginning, but as the fight unfolds and as the rounds go on, I think Tank is going to start closing the distance, touching on Ryan, and get the job done.

“I’m close with Ryan, but I’m more close with Tank, but I just think Tank has got what it takes to beat them all. Tank has got the defense to where he ain’t got to let Ryan hit him.

“He’s really that talented to where he’s got that defense to where. He ain’t got to let Ryan hit him. I just see Tank touching Ryan, and if anybody know, Ryan always gets hit with straight left hands all the time.

“If Tank land that left hand like that, it might be good night Irene. But Ryan is a hell of a fighter, he’s got the heart of a lion and he’s going to keep fighting.

“So, Tank is going to have to put him out, but Ryan is going to keep scratching. Ryan is going to keep fighting for sure. These are two elite fighters in their prime. Of course, it can go to 12, but there’s a big probability that it don’t go to 12. I’m favoring Tank a lot in this fight,” said Broner.



