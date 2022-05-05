Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol rematch clause explained by Eddie Hearn

Eddie Hearn reveals there’s a rematch clause in place in case Canelo Alvarez loses to WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol on Saturday night.

It’s a little odd that the challenger has the rematch clause in his favor, given that this is a voluntary defense for WBA champion Bivol (19-0, 11 KOs), but Hearn says Canelo is 99% the A-side in this fight.

If Canelo loses, there will absolutely be a rematch, says Hearn. That makes sense because he’s not going to walk away from a loss to Bivol, but you never know.

If Bivol dominates Canelo as Floyd Mayweather Jr. did in 2013, it might be a good idea for the Mexican star not to risk exercising the rematch clause.

The oddsmakers have Canelo (57-1-2, 39 KOs) as a 4:1 favorite, but that doesn’t mean they can’t be terribly wrong Bivol is an excellent fighter, and he’s leagues better than the guys that Canelo has been facing since 2018.

Surprisingly, Hearn says Bivol is no better than Billy Joe Saunders, Caleb Plant, and Callum Smith. If that turns out to be the case, it’s going to be a boring fight on Saturday because those former belt-holders were awful, nothing more than punching bags for Canelo.

“The rematch clause in this particular fight is only in play if the commercial value for the fight is there,” said Eddie Hearn to iFL TV about the Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol fight on Saturday night.

“In some rematch clauses, here’s the number, and it’s happening. In this one, it’s not an automatic rematch clause. The fight would have to be big enough to do that again.

“I’ll tell you now if Canelo Alvarez gets beat on Saturday, any rematch is absolutely huge because it would be a shock. If he gets beat, it would be in a thrilling fashion because he’s that good and that tough to beat.

“It’s a different type of rematch clause in this contract versus some others. But in any Canelo fight, if he gets beat, the money for the rematch is so big, it’s a no-brainer.

“Not when you’re 99% A-side in a fight,” said Hearn when told that it’s ‘weird for the challenger to be given a rematch clause.’

“Canelo is the undisputed super-middleweight champion and is moving up. We’d negotiate a rematch clause if he were to lose if he were to stay at 175. It’s not cast iron, now.

“Generally, when you beat Canelo Alvarez, the rematch is bigger than ten times than any other fight for you in boxing. I’m sure Dmitry Bivol will be pleased to get a victory.

“I’m really looking forward to this fight; it’s such a tough fight. You saw those guys head-to-head up there. It’s going to be a thriller.

“We’re already talking about the next one in December, so we’re expecting three fights with him this year,” Hearn said of Canelo.