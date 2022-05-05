Hearn On Canelo – Golovkin III: “I Promise You That Fight Won’t Go The Distance”

Superstar Canelo Alvarez has outlined his lofty plans, plans he feels that, when realized, will assure him a lofty spot on the all-time greats list.

The plans include a win over Dmitry Bivol on Saturday, a light-heavyweight unification showdown with Artur Beterbiev, a move to cruiserweight, and title fights with Ilunga Makabu and Mairis Briedis, and then a heavyweight title fight (at 201 pounds) with Oleksandr Usyk.

Also in the mix, as per Canelo’s plans, is a third and final fight with Gennady Golovkin – the man who pushed Canelo harder than anyone this side of Floyd Mayweather; GGG actually deserves the decision win in fights one and two with Canelo; this in the opinion of plenty of people at least.

On the subject of the third fight with Golovkin, Eddie Hearn said Las Vegas is likely to host the fight (Vegas, of course, hosted fights one and two), and Hearn has also stated in very firm tones how Canelo gets the stoppage win this time.

“He [Canelo] doesn’t feel overly comfortable talking about the fight because he feels it’s disrespectful to Dmitry Bivol,” Hearn said of Canelo-GGG III in speaking with The Las Vegas Review-Journal. “I think you’ll hear more from him if he wins on Saturday.

[Golovkin] will be very aggressive against Canelo because he ain’t going to try to fiddle around for 12 rounds. I promise you that fight won’t go the distance because [Canelo] will want to hurt him.”

Hearn, despite seeing only one winner one way, says the third fight between GGG and Canelo is “the biggest fight in boxing.” The third fight is one of the biggest fights that can be made this year, for sure.

Canelo still has plenty of animosity towards the man he drew with and then decisioned in the return fight, and he may also feel he has never truly, comprehensively beaten Golovkin. Most people feel Canelo will get the emphatic win in fight three.

Bigger (the fight likely to go ahead at 168 pounds) younger, fighting on his promotion, in what could be described as his second hometown of Vegas (can GGG get a fair shake on the cards in Las Vegas when fighting Canelo?) – Canelo seems to hold ALL the cards.

Canelo has plenty of targets in his sights right now, yet that third go with Golovkin might be the fight the Mexican star is most looking forward to.