Eddie Hearn asks ‘How Serious is Ryan Garcia?’

Eddie Hearn was quick to come to the defense of trainer Eddy Reynoso after Ryan Garcia split with his famous coach last week in favor of the highly respected Joe Goosen.

The Matchroom Boxing promoter Hearn confesses that he doesn’t know why the undefeated lightweight talent Ryan (21-0, 18 KOs) parted ways with Reynoso, but he questions whether the 23-year-old showed the seriousness needed to be a part of that gym.

Reynoso trains superstar Canelo Alvarez and has built him from the ground up after working with him since the start of his career.

Moreover, Reynoso also trains former heavyweight champion Andy Ruiz Jr, and current WBC super featherweight champion Oscar Valdez.

Ryan told his followers on social media last week that he left Reynoso because he needed the time from a coach, as he’s preparing for a crucial April 9th fight against Emmanuel Tagoe at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

With Ryan coming off injuries and a mental health episode, which derailed two of his fights in 2021, he needed a trainer that could devote the time to rebuilding him. Hence, Reynoso was replaced by Goosen, a trainer that can give Ryan the time he needs.

Hearn questions Ryan Garcia’s seriousness

“I feel that Eddy Reynoso is the best trainer in boxing or certainly in a select group of one or two or three max. So to lose the services of Eddy Reynoso, I feel is a big blow to any fighter if that’s your trainer,” said Eddie Hearn to the DAZN Boxing Show in reacting to Ryan Garcia leaving trainer Reynoso in favor of Joe Goosen.

“I feel like Eddy Reynoso won him the fight against Luke Campbell, honestly,” Hearn said about Ryan’s contest against 2012 Olympic gold medalist Campbell in January 2021. “The work that he [Reynoso] did in between rounds when he came back after the first round and so forth.

“I don’t know. From the outside, I haven’t had any conversations with anybody about this. Obviously, there were a few things said, and how serious is Ryan Garcia?”

Canelo took a shot at Ryan during an interview by questioning his work ethic, feeling that he needed to show up at the gym more often to the trainer.

But we don’t know whether Ryan was entirely comfortable with that atmosphere, knowing that he’s second fiddle or even a fourth fiddle behind Canelo, Oscar Valdez, or Andy Ruiz Jr in the Reynoso gym. Those are all proven commodities in the pro ranks.

Ryan hasn’t ever captured a world title like those fighters, and there are still a lot of questions about whether he can develop into a star. To be sure, Goosen believes Ryan is capable of going his entire career without suffering a loss, but that’s his opinion walking into the door as a new coach.

Hearn: Ryan Garcia needs to do more than building a brand

“Because I’ll tell you something now. If you’re not serious, then you’re not welcome in that gym [Reynoso gym]. So there’s a certain level of commitment and work ethic that Eddy Reynoso would expect, let’s just say.

“I don’t know if that was kept to [by Ryan Garcia] or whatever, but all I know is that any fighter that gets the chance to train with Eddy Reynoso is very, very lucky.

“Maybe there is something more to it. Building a brand and all this kind of stuff, I think right now Ryan Garcia needs to do a lot more than to build a brand,” said Hearn.

What Ryan needs is a chance to fight guys like George Kambosos, Devin Haney, and Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis so that he can show what he can do. Until he gets that opportunity, it’s easy to question whether he’s serious as a fighter.