Amir Khan NOT retiring after Kell Brook fight

Amir Khan has changed his mind and he has no plans on retiring after he faces Kell Brook in their highly anticipated fight this Saturday, February 19th on Sky Sports Box Office at the AO Arena in Manchester, England.

Hopefully, Brook’s eyes hold up and he doesn’t suffer another fight-ending problem. He’s had problems with his eyes that led to his stoppage defeats against Gennadiy Golovkin in 2016 and Errol Spence Jr. in 2017.

Working with new coach Brian ‘Bomac’ McIntyre with the help of Terence Crawford, Khan (34-5, 21 KOs) has found a new love for the sport.

As such, the 35-year-old Khan won’t be retiring, and it doesn’t matter if he loses to the former IBF welterweight champion Brook (39-3, 27 KOs), he still WON’T be walking away from the sport.

We don’t know what Brook, 35, will do should he lose to Khan. Perhaps he’ll retire, as it would be his second consecutive defeat, and it would be a bitter pill for him to swallow if he gets beaten in this grudge match, particularly if it’s by knockout.

“After Sunday? My career still going strong. I’m still fighting,” Amir Khan told BBC Breakfast. “I feel better at 35 than I was at 25, believe it or not.”

Khan insists that he’s going to listen to what his trainer Bomac tells him, and not stand directly in front of Kell to allow him to have opportunities to land one of his big power shots.

Khan can’t get sloppy in there against the heavy-handed Brook because he’s going to be loading up on his shots with full power, looking to take advantage of his sometimes fragile chin.

“Kell can’t beat me. I’ve ticked all the boxes. I’m not standing in front of him.”I feel so strong, so fresh. I’ve got that love back for the sport again.”

If this fight is competing and as exciting as many boxing fans believe it’ll be, a rematch would be in order.

Why stop the rivalry after just one fight? It makes sense for Khan and Brook to run it back immediately, assuming it’s a competitive fight and neither of them gets knocked out. Even a trilogy fight could be in store between these two fighters if their first two are thrilling.

Khan still possesses better hand speed than any of the current top welterweights in the division. With him already being popular and well known worldwide, he should continue his career after the Brook fight.

“Training with the new team in Nebraska, they’ve brought the love back for me,” said Khan about him working with Bomac. “I’m really excited to see what the future holds.”

“Come Saturday night, I’m going to win this fight and do you all proud, and win in style. Kell doesn’t have a chance,” said Khan to Sky Sports. “We’ve worked very hard.”

You can only imagine the amount of noise that the fans will be making on Saturday night at the Manchester Arena. Khan has got to stay in control of his emotions, and not get drawn into a firefight with Brook.