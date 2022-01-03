Canelo Alvarez reveals Eddy Reynoso will pick his next opponent

Canelo Alvarez said last Saturday night his trainer Eddy Reynoso will decide who he fights next, and he’ll go along with his decision. Alvarez says he doesn’t care who he fights, as long as he makes history.

Canelo says it’s got to be a fight that makes history for him pretty much narrows it down to him facing WBC cruiserweight champion Ilunga Makabu next.

Reynoso is the one that came up with the idea of Canelo (57-1-2, 39 KOs) fighting Makabu, but it’s still undecided if the Mexican star will take that fight next May.

The problem is, Makabu has a fight this month on January 29th, and it wouldn’t be wise for Canelo to sign to fight him if he doesn’t know if he’ll still be champion after the defense.

Fans don’t want to see Canelo fight Makabu

Canelo and Reynoso likely won’t change their mind bout taking the fight with Makabu based on the boxing public having no interest in seeing that match-up.

Worn out from watching Canelo fight weak second-rate champions at 168 for the last two years, fans want to see him fight a quality fighter that has an even shot at beating him.

We haven’t seen Canelo take on a proper challenge since his two controversial fights with Gennady Golovkin and his match against Erislandy Lara.

It would be great for the fans if Canelo came up with a New Years’ resolution that he’ll only fight talented opposition, but it might be too much to ask for.

They’ve already proven that they’re bothered by fans being critical about their choice of opponents. As long as fans are paying to see Canelo fight, they’ll pick who they want to, and that likely means Makabu next.

Alvarez says Reynoso chooses his opposition

“I don’t care; I don’t care, really. Whatever Eddy [Reynoso] wants, I’m ready, I’m ready for everything,” said Canelo Alvarez Saturday night in an interview with FOX Sports.

It was interesting to see how defensive Canelo appeared when being interviewed. He sounded like he was on edge over a simple question on who he’ll be fighting in May.

The question shouldn’t have bothered Canelo, but the overwhelmingly negative reaction from boxing fans in his decision to fight the 34-year-old Makabu next may be bothering him.

“I just want to fight the best, and that’s it and make history. I don’t care who is there. I’m ready for anyone,” said Canelo in sounding like he was on the hot seat when asked who he plans on fighting next.

Fans wouldn’t mind Canelo spending the remaining years of his career trying to make history if he were fighting the best guys, but he hasn’t been doing that.

Canelo spent all of 2021 becoming the undisputed champion at 168 by fighting three weak champions from England and a light-hitting American champion with stamina issues.

In Canelo’s last win against Caleb Plant, who sounded like he was begging to be complimented by him during a conversation in the tenth round.

If Canelo had fought the quality opposition that the fans have been demanding since 2018, the matches would be more entertaining.

You can understand why the fans would be upset with Canelo and Reynoso choosing to fight Makabu.

Canelo knows that the boxing world wants to see him fight David Benavidez, Jermall Charlo, Demetrius Andrade, Gennadiy Golovkin, and Artur Beterbiev.

For Canelo to ignore the fans and face Makabu makes him look unresponsive to the public.

It’s like going to a concert in which the entire audience is chanting for the performer to play their favorite song, but rather than paying that number, the singer intentionally chooses other ones just to show that they won’t be told what to do.

Those performers come across as childish and selfish when they do that, and some would say Canelo is doing the exact same thing with his stubborn refusal to listen to his fans.

Canelo has arguably been doing that since 2018, and he’s turned off a lot of fans with his choice of opponents.